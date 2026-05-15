Hilary Duff, Olandria and More 2026 SI Swimsuit Models Share Reflections From Set

Celebrations for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue have been underway since Tuesday, starting with the reveal of our full roster of 34 women who make up this year’s magazine—including cover stars Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English.

Since then, we’ve lit the Empire State Building SI Swimsuit blue, celebrated with an exclusive red carpet event at the Hard Rock Hotel New York (see the highlights here!) and a VIP after-party. And beginning this afternoon, the SI Swimsuit Social Club will take over New York’s Spring Place, where our immersive two-day event intersects fashion, entertainment, beauty and culture for a can’t-miss experience.

Below, we’re taking a look at a few of the Instagram highlight reels from our 2026 SI Swimsuit models who took to their platforms this week to share some personal insights from their time on set across the world.

Hilary Duff

The “Mature” singer, who posed for her cover shoot in South Caicos, described her time on set as “a make believe day with fairytale people.” Her May 12 Instagram carousel featuring BTS photos from set included plenty of supportive comments from fellow SI Swimsuit stars. “GIRL❤️,” brand legend Brooks Nader wrote, while Molly Sims chimed, “Gorg 😍🔥🔥🔥.”

Olandria

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Shirt and shorts by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria, a rookie in this year’s magazine, shared some insight into her journey to the SI Swimsuit Issue on IG, writing, “Feeling grateful for every lesson, every challenge, and every dream that led me here🥹🤍 @si_swimsuit.” She was photographed in the Fort Myers, Fla., area for the 2026 publication.

“Work that water!” Ilona Maher cheered, while Remi Bader added, “Rookies!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful girl.”

Molly Sims

Sims, a brand legend who was a staple in the SI Swimsuit Issue throughout the early 2000s, returned to the fold for the first time in swimwear since 2006. “If only I could tell the 20-something version of me shooting her first @si_swimsuit issue that she’d still be here at 52… feeling more beautiful and confident in her skin than ever before 🥹,” she mused in her Instagram caption earlier this week.

Jasmine Sanders

Sanders, who earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and the cover of the issue the following year, shared what appearing in the magazine year after year has meant to her after all this time.

“This journey has always meant more to me than photos,” she wrote. “It’s been about growth, representation, resilience, confidence, and proving to myself that I belonged in rooms I once only imagined. Thank you @si_swimsuit for 8 beautiful years. Eight years of memories that changed my life forever. I’m grateful not only for the opportunities, but for the woman this journey has helped shape me into.”

Ali Truwit

Truwit, who returns for her sophomore appearance in the issue, has been open about how her work with SI Swimsuit has helped her regain her sense of self after losing her lower leg to a shark attack.

“Three years ago this month, I lost my leg—and nearly my life—in a shark attack. For a long time, I didn’t think feeling beautiful or confident was something meant for me anymore, let alone in a bikini,” she shared. “And I definitely never thought I’d be a 2 x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model! Thank you @si_swimsuit for reminding me that we are all beautiful just as we are. Eternally grateful to be part of a team that celebrates every body and every story. ❤️.”

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. Bracelets by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Agutu, who posed for this year’s issue in Botswana, took a moment to reflect on how special the “breathtaking and emotional” experience was for her. The Kenyan model also took a moment to acknowledge the steps that have been required to make her dreams come true.

“Some days I really sit back and think about how far this journey has taken me,” Agutu wrote. “From Kisumu, Kenya to shooting for one of the most iconic franchises in the world… whew. God will really exceed every dream you quietly carry in your heart. 😭.”

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

McGrady, an SI Swimsuit legend and former cover model, took a moment to shout out the representation in the 2026 magazine and how it positively impacts younger generations of girls in her thoughtful Instagram caption.

“Visibility is power,” McGrady stated. “And every time a woman chooses to take up space unapologetically, the world gets a little wider for the girls watching.🩷 another year with the greatest brand in the game @si_swimsuit.”

Remi Bader

Bader, a rookie in this year’s magazine, reflected upon “how powerful [her] body” has been throughout her lifetime, and how it has carried her through different phases. She concluded her candid thoughts with a powerful statement, giving incredible meaning to her photo shoot in Montauk, N.Y. : “No matter how my body continues to change over time or what size I am, I’ve grown so much respect for it for carrying me through and to me this photo represents that.”

Bethenny Frankel

Frankel, who is also a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, mused about entering her rookie supermodel era in her 50s. “This experience was about a lot more than a photoshoot. It was about confidence, freedom and not letting people decide when your moment has passed,” she wrote in her May 12 caption.

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