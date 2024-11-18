Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes Are Couple Goals at Pittsburgh Steelers Football Game
Gymnastics queen Olivia Dunne and MLB star Paul Skenes proved they’re not just powerhouse athletes but also the ultimate couple goals during their recent outing to a Pittsburgh Steelers football game. The Steelers secured an 18 - 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 17 and the New Jersey native and California native were front and center, showing support for Skenes’s adopted state of Pennsylvania, where he plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The couple’s appearance at Acrisure Stadium didn’t go unnoticed—far from it. The Steelers’ official Instagram, in collaboration with the NFL, posted a photo of the pair with the caption “👋 Paul 👋 Livvy.” The post quickly went viral, cementing their status as more than just elite athletes—they’ve crossed the line to becoming mainstream celebrities.
Fans couldn’t get enough, with one commenting, “Pittsburgh Taylor Swift,” in a nod to the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.
Dunne, 22, is in her fifth and final competition season as an LSU Tiger, hoping to secure another NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title with her team, as they did this year. Skenes, also 22, who was named rookie of the year, is a former LSU student. The two met at school through their roommates at the time, who were also dating, and were first romantically linked when Dunne was spotted wearing Skenes’s jersey at the college world series last June.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut last year and reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her rookie feature in Portugal for the 2024 issue, donned a varsity Steelers jacket, chunky black designer sunglasses, gold earrings and sleek ponytail, while Skenes opted for something formal. He kept cozy and warm in a stylish gray coat on top of a black collared shirt.
In an interview with People last month, Dunne gushed about her relationship with the pitcher.
“I feel like we're like yin and yang. I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight,” the content creator, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, shared. “[Skenes] doesn’t even have social media on his phone. He doesn’t like social media at all. We’re just very opposite and I feel like it really works. I think that we play off of one another and make each other better. Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate. Sometimes it’s hard to find it within yourself to do things.”