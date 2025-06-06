Olivia Dunne Announces New Partnership With Brand That Highlights One of Her Best Features
Olivia Dunne is keeping plenty busy this spring, as the now-retired NCAA gymnast and SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model shared news of her latest brand collaboration with Invisalign to her over 5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.
“You wouldn’t know this, but my favorite part of my look is not my outfit—it’s my smile,” Dunne declared in a joint reel with the brand. “Whether it’s getting ready for a photo shoot, pushing my limits in the gym or even walking the red carpet, Invisalign aligners give me the confidence to match my smile with any look.”
In the clip, the 22-year-old could be seen flipping on the mats and beaming at several events with SI Swimsuit, such as our 2025 Official Launch Party at the Hard Rock New York and the SI Swimsuit Beach Club at W South Beach in Miami, Fla.
“When I feel confident, I feel like I can tackle anything,” the model continued.
And we’d have to agree with Dunne’s sentiment, having watched her growth with the magazine! The Louisiana State University alum first joined the SI Swimsuit family with a breathtaking feature in its 2023 edition (alongside fellow Tiger Angel Reese). She then made her rookie debut in 2024 and secured her first cover alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan for the magazine’s 2025 issue.
Her gorgeous smile was always on full display in each photo shoot—seriously, just take a look!
2023: Puerto Rico
Dunne traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut SI Swimsuit shoot. “The thing I love most about myself is when I’m smiling—just being undeniably myself,” she told the magazine at the time.
2024: Portugal
The following year, Dunne flew to Portugal to join fellow rookies Nina Cash, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez and Brittney Nicole in Europe.
2025: Bermuda
But it was this tropical photo shoot in Bermuda that cemented Dunne’s cover spot in her third SI Swimsuit feature, giving her every reason to keep on smiling!
In an exclusive interview with Women'’s Wear Daily on Wednesday, Dunne disclosed the personal reason behind her newest partnership.
“I’ve noticed my teeth have shifted as I’ve gotten older, and my smile is my favorite feature on my face,” Dunne told the outlet. “I have a crazy life, and Invisalign helps me feel my best.”
This collaboration adds to an impressive list of major brand partners for Dunne, including Accelerator Active Energy and Vuori. “ I’m excited to work with [Invisalign], post content and collaborate on our vision together,” Dunne concluded. “It really feels authentic to me, all my deals do, but this is really like part of me.”