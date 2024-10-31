Olivia Dunne Flexes Her Muscles With Red Corset Wonder Woman Costume
‘Tis the season for horror movies, candy and dressing up! It’s Halloween night and social media is flooding with celebrity costumes and parties. We've already covered some of our favorite costumes we've seen so far this year—including Kelly Clarkson's Beetlejuice and Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’s Ken and Barbie just today, to name a few—and now one of our favorite athletes and internet personalities has just debuted her look. Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne just took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume, channeling the DC superhero Wonder Woman.
In the Instagram carousel, Dunne can be seen sitting in the back seat of a car, rocking a crimson red corset, blue short shorts with white stars on them, over-the-knee red boots, and gold arm cuffs. She completed the look with a gold crown, a red lip and her hair down and wavy. In her first two snaps, she flexes her toned arm to show off her superhero strength, while the third picture sees her posing with her hands on her body. “Here to save the day!😼,” the LSU gymnast captioned her post.
Needless to say, Dunne looks gorgeous—and her followers were quick to let her know.
“insane,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl commented.
“Come save me 😍😍,” model Grace Boor added.
“Wow! 👀🔥🫶🏻,” a fan wrote.
Dunne also took to her Instagram stories to share a shot of her costume, this time with a mirror selfie showing her blowing a kiss to the camera.
The New Jersey native made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2023 when posing on the beaches of Puerto Rico wearing several trendy suits, and she returned to the brand this year for a photo shoot in Portugal. Photographed by Ben Watts for both shoots, Dunne certainly proved she’s got star power—if she hadn't already.
The influencer, who happens to be the highest-paid female college athlete, returned to LSU for her fifth and final year this fall, where she will compete for the Tigers again. Earlier this week, she took to TikTok to share a sneak peek from the gymnastics mat, wanting to show off her cute sparkly leotard with her followers. Based on the reaction from fans to her decision to come back to LSU, we know her followers can't wait to see what she does this season.
As Halloween night continues, we can’t help but wonder if Dunne’s boyfriend, MLB player Paul Skenes, will be dressing up with her for a couples costume. Wonder Woman doesn’t need her Superman, but hey, it’d make for a cute picture.