Olivia Dunne Is ‘Basically Tiger’ While Golfing With Paul Skenes in Course-Ready Outfit
Olivia Dunne just brought some sunshine to fans’ TikTok “For You” pages with her latest video.
The retired Louisiana State University gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who graced the cover of the 2025 issue as one of four cover girls with her beautiful Bermuda photo shoot—played some golf in Jupiter, Fla., this weekend with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. And in true Dunne fashion, she took to the course in a stylish, course-ready outfit.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok here!
Sunshine state style
In the short video shared to her 8 million followers, Dunne exited her golf cart—with eagle-eyed fans in the comments quickly spotting Skenes seated in another golf cart parked just in front of hers—and walked up to take her shot. As she did so, she mouthed along to a sound clip featuring golf legend Tiger Woods before swinging. She then captioned the clip, “Basically Tiger 🥱 #golf #florida #isuck”
As mentioned above, the model wore a course-ready ensemble for her day on he greens that looked equal parts comfy and chic. Her crisp white tank top featured a black detail around the neckline, which she paired with a matching tie-front athletic-style mini skirt. For accessories, she opted for crew socks and white sneakers, with the cherry on top being her black and white LSU baseball hat as a shout-out to her beloved alma mater.
Dunne also posted a few more photos to her Instagram Stories from her weekend spent in the Sunshine State, where the model owns a home alongside her apartment in New York City. One photo showed a closer look at her ensemble, while another featured a closer look at the beautiful course.
Fans react
And of course, many of Dunne’s followers were happy to stop by her comment section on TikTok to share their thoughts:
“So awesome and gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan penned.
“Honestly for as busy as you are....swing did not disappoint 💪💪,” a commenter added.
“I spy Paul,” another declared, sharing a screenshot from the video of the pitcher seated in his golf cart.
“I knew your swing wouldn’t disappoint ☕️,” golfer Haley McCartney wrote. Dunne then responded, noting, “Plz I could use some tips!!!”
An exciting, viral week
This day of fun on the golf course came after an exciting week for Dunne and Skenes. In case you missed it, Skenes was unanimously selected as the 2025 NL Cy Young Award recipient, taking home the honor nearly one year to the day after he secured the 2024 Rookie of the Year spot last November.
The couple has been celebrating the triumph all week, sharing glimpses into their party for the pitcher with their fans on social media. They also shared a clip of Skenes’s initial reaction upon hearing the news, which quickly went viral online thanks to its stark side-by-side comparison to his far more stoic reaction the year prior. Dunne’s TikTok video comparing the two moments currently has over 9 million views and 1 million likes since being posted just before the weekend.