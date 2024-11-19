Olivia Dunne Nails the Handstand Splits on the Balance Beam in Impressive Gym TikTok
Practically all of Olivia Dunne’s TikTok content goes viral. But, our favorite videos are when she shows off her impressive gymnastics tricks in the LSU gym. The 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, reminded her 8.1 million followers in a new video that she and her team did in fact bring home the first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title in program history earlier this year—and you best believe they are training to secure another one in 2025.
The fifth-year athlete, who begins her final competition season with the Tigers in January, showed off her beam skills and super-toned figure as she donned a classic black leotard. The content creator, who is dating MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, began on the floor, hoisting herself up on her arms and her legs in the air in splits in one swift, seamless motion. She held a mid-air position for one second and then lowered her legs onto the beam with control before dismounting, smiling and striking a pose for the camera.
Her long blonde locks were tossed back into a low, loose ponytail with a few face-framing pieces left loose.
“A bit of a stretch #gymnastics #lsu,” she captioned the video. Watch here.
“Living for this content,” one fan commented.
“i look up to you so much genuinely,” another gushed, and Dunne responded with a few pink heart emojis.
The New Jersey native, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has been a champion for Name, Image, Likeness deals and is constantly working to uplift her peers and provide access to financial opportunities through her Livvy Fund.
“I really just hope that [The Livvy Fund] is the first of many. I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model told the magazine. “It’s very important to help educate other student athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands. Over the past two years, I’ve learned so much from these brands, so I just want to help educate others and help give equal opportunities.”