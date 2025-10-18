Olivia Dunne Has a Humorous Message for ‘Haters’ While Vacationing With Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne is currently vacationing in the Mediterranean with longtime boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and—if her social media posts are any indication—she’s been having a fabulous time.
To the delight of her many loyal followers, the retired gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who donned the cover of the 2025 issue with her breathtaking Bermuda photo shoot back in May—has been sharing snippets from her trip all week. These snapshots have mostly included sultry swimwear looks, as well as some fun and flirty Instagram stories; however, her latest TikTok video also included a quick message to any “haters” out there, and it was a seriously on-brand Dunne moment.
Check out Dunne’s TikTok video here!
A message to the “haters”
In the TikTok video, the model balanced on a paddleboard while floating in sapphire waters, with lush green mountains and rugged brown rocks making for the perfect backdrop.
After a moment of getting her bearings, Dunne suddenly did an impressive and effortless handstand—yes, she quite literally did a handstand on a paddleboard while floating precariously in the middle of the water—even going for a momentary split before returning to the flat surface. “Never have seen my haters doing a handstand while on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean,” the text over the clip cheekily read.
For the impressive stunt, the model wore a classic black one-piece swimsuit with a tie-front and a cut-out in the center, providing a sultry peek of skin, making it the perfect replacement for a traditional gymnastics leotard. Her signature blonde tresses were wet from the waves, and she tied them back for optimum spontaneous handstand visibility.
Funny fan reactions
And plenty of Dunne’s 8 million TikTok followers were more than happy to stop by her comment section to highlight just how incredible this feat was (and to express their own feelings toward any “haters”):
“ur so perfect,” Sharlize True wrote.
“They probably can’t do it on dry land at their house,” a fan joked, referring to the text over the video.
“Killing it girl! Keep being your awesome self,” one follower exclaimed.
“1. How do u have haters? 2. I’ve never seen anyone do a headstand on a paddleboard- most can’t stand up on ‘em 3. Who could hate Livy 😡 I want names 🤣,” another passionately concluded.
More of Dunne’s European vacation
As mentioned above, the model has also been posting snippets from throughout her and Skenes’s luxe trip abroad to her Instagram stories.
There, she shared a still image from the video of her forget-the-haters handstand moment, this time jokingly captioning it, “when the drinks start to taste like I used to be a gymnast.” Other photos included her and Skenes enjoying a tasty-looking meal with some wine while out on the water, as well as a closer look at her lovely swimwear.