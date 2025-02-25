Olivia Dunne Shares Her Netflix Star Celebrity Lookalike—And Now We Can’t Unsee it
We’ve all heard of doppelgängers, people or figures who strike an uncanny resemblance from one another, and now that Olivia Dunne has shared her celebrity lookalike, we truly can’t stop thinking about it. The LSU gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model has just shared which popular Netflix star she’s been told she looks like and we can’t believe we hadn’t thought of it first.
In a sitdown with Drink Accelerator, Dunne and other fan-favorite athletes answered rapid-fire questions. When asked who their celebrity lookalikes are, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce answered Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valančiūnas. And while we can definitely see a little bit of twinning going on between Kelce and Valančiūnas, what was even more fun was Dunne’s answer: Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.
From the beautiful smile to the mannerisms, the comparison between these two celebrities is undeniable. The blonde hair would be another similarity, however, as Dunne would agree, the tones of their hair are now pretty different. “Sometimes I get Madelyn Cline,” the New Jersey native told the energy drink brand, who she's been partnered with for over a year. “But ever since my hair got really blonde, I don’t really get it as much anymore. But I get that sometimes.”
Despite looking alike, Dunne’s and Cline’s lives and careers trajectories couldn’t be more different.
Dunne was born on Oct. 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey, while Cline was born on Dec. 21, 1997, in Goose Creek, South Carolina–––one’s a 22-two-year-old East Coast girlie while the other is a 27-year-old Southern belle. Meanwhile, Dunne is a college gymnast while Cline is an actress. However, in their respective careers, they’ve both garnered acclaim and a huge fan base for their skill.
Although the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who posed for the brand in Puerto Rico in 2023 and Portugal in 2024—hasn’t taken a step into the world of acting just yet, being on camera is not off the table for her.
Of course, Dunne is a social media sensation, with over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok. Based on many of her lip-syncing shares, an appearance on College GameDay alongside boyfriend Paul Skenes and the undeniable energy she’s brought to SI Swimsuit shoots, we know she’s a natural onscreen.
Though it’d be fun to see Dunne and Cline work together for a project—even a commercial would do—we’re amused just hearing of these celebrity lookalikes.