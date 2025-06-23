Olivia Dunne Reveals How She Manifested Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue Cover
Gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne landed one of four covers of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, marking her third feature with the brand to date. While getting ready for the magazine’s red carpet launch party event in New York City last month, the 22-year-old New Jersey native took fans behind the scenes as she got ready for the red carpet.
While in hair and makeup, Dunne teased that her vibes for the evening were inspired by “sexy Tinker Bell.” Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet for the occasion, the model rocked an asymmetrical mint green mini by Kate Barton, which she paired with strappy Alexis heels and a coordinated clutch by Benedetta Bruzziches.
Ahead of stepping foot on the carpet, Dunne admitted that learning she landed the cover the week prior was a major moment, and one that rightfully nearly caused her to fall out of her chair.
“Holding the magazine in my hand, I mean I have it right here, like, life is not real,” she gushed. “Like, are you serious? Like, who is that? That’s crazy.”
Dunne, who has been photographed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in Puerto Rico, Portugal and Bermuda, also added that working with the brand is something she began manifesting in 2022—the year before her first photo shoot with the magazine.
“I remember the first time I dreamt about Sports Illustrated and getting to work with SI. It was literally just a dream of mine,” she explained. “ ... I feel like I manifested it into my reality today ... It’s been a blast, it changed my career. I would say to my 16-year-old self, just keep doing what you’re doing because you’ll end up here. This is crazy.”
In seeing her trajectory from athlete to rookie to cover girl, Dunne hopes to inspire other women by reminding them that you can be more than one thing.
“You can be in college, you don’t have to be a professional model, you can be an athlete, you can be a student and still be on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit],” she urged.