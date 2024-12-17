Olivia Dunne and Sierra Ballard Flaunt Moves With Fun Dance-Off in Ombré Leotards
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne is making the most out of her fifth and final year at LSU. The New Jersey native, who made her debut on our pages in 2023 when jetting off to Puerto Rico to be photographed by Ben Watts, announced her decision to return to the Tigers gymnastics team this summer, saying she had “more to give as an individual competitor.” And while the official season doesn’t begin until January, that doesn’t mean the 22-year-old hasn’t been busy at the gym. Since returning to the college, Dunne has given us plenty of peeks from the mat as she trains for the upcoming season, and now pre-season events have begun.
On Monday, the LSU gymnastics team hosted an exhibition for fans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), as reported by The Advocate, where the ladies got to tease what’s to come. Of course, Dunne was in attendance and performed a floor routine. It’s evident the internet personality—who is currently the highest-paid female college athlete—has grown close to her fellow Tigers, and she proved this again last night with a new TikTok video. Enlisting Sierra Ballard, also 22, the pair participated in a quick dance-off before heading to the mat.
Watch Dunne’s TikTok here.
Decked out in gorgeous ombré leotards, which begin with a light lilac color and fade into a deep purple, the two ladies looked stunning with their performance-ready glam and pulled-back hair. The pair used the recent TikTok trend in which people dance to the song “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande, with Dunne and Ballard giving it their all. They delivered some hilarious but awesome dance moves.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dunne’s fans flooded her comments section to show the teammates some love, with one writing, “You’re absolutely crushing it! Geaux Tigers! 😼🙌.”
Another added, “That energy though! Geaux Tigers! 🐯💪.”
“Omg I need the Leo!! Livvy also need a bun tutorial!” said a third—and we definitely agree on that bun tutorial. Dunne completed her updo with a purple ribbon in her hair, which perfectly complemented the leotard.
The LSU Tigers season officially kicks off on Jan. 3 when the team competes against the Iowa State Cyclones. If the most recent season is any indication—which ended in the Tigers’s first National Championship title—this will be one to pay attention to.
Dunne, who nearly broke the internet when making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut last year, returned to our pages as a rookie in 2024, being photographed by Watts again, this time in Portugal. Dunne embraced stunning cottagecore looks and absolutely blew us away with her natural-born modeling skills.