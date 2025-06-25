Olivia Dunne Embraces Summer Vibes in Striking Blue Bikini Snapshots
If there’s one thing fans can always count on Olivia Dunne to do exceptionally well, it’s...well, it’s obviously gymnastics, right? After all, the Louisiana State University graduate is a celebrated athlete and an NCAA champion. But if there’s another thing fans can always count on Dunne to do exceptionally well, it’s rock a stunning swimsuit—and we would know!
The three-time SI Swimsuit model is certainly no stranger to posing in stylish pieces, having shot with the brand in 2023 in Puerto Rico, then again in 2024 in Portugal before returning in 2025 for another tropical photo shoot. It was on the shores of Bermuda that the athlete took the snapshot that earned her a spot as one of four cover models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
And as if all of those incredible swimsuit photos weren’t enough, Dunne gave us yet another bikini look to add to our summer mood boards this week when she took to Instagram to share her latest ensemble with her 5.4 million followers.
In a story posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the retired gymnast rocked a classic blue bikini while posing on the beach in Jupiter, Fla. She shared two new photos while wearing the vibrant two-piece, one of which saw her posing by a magnificent tree, while the other was photographed from behind as she watched the waves crash onto the sand in the distance.
The model’s makeup was kept minimal for the shots while her blonde hair was braided in a low ponytail behind her for the perfect active day on the beach, which proved to be exactly what she needed. Taking to her TikTok account, Dunne shared a closer look at the bikini, as well as a glimpse at her activities on the Florida shores, which included a combination of swimwear and gymnastics.
In text written over the clip, the athlete referenced the days when she’d post herself practicing in the sand, joking, “me chilling at the beach & remembering why I blew up on TikTok in the first place.” She then proceeded to do an impressive backflip without ever once stopping to readjust her two-piece—and if that’s not a ringing endorsement for this swimsuit style, we’re not sure what is!
You can view her TikTok video here!
Of course, plenty of Dunne’s 8 million TikTok followers were excited about the throwback to her “beach-nastics” days on the app, taking to the comment section to applaud her combination of aesthetics and athleticism:
“She’s going back to her roots and I’m here for it! 😍,” one commenter wrote.
“The beach-nastics throwback is pure nostalgia! Those flips never get old,” another added.
“We love the energy 👏👏😜,” another fan declared.