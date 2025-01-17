Olivia Dunne and Travis Kelce Are the Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed in New Collab
NCAA gymnastics star Olivia Dunne and NFL legend Travis Kelce are teaming up for the cutest new sponsored video. The pair, who are both ambassadors for Accelerator Active Energy drinks, recently worked together on a playful yet informative video that has left the internet buzzing about the unexpected collab.
Set in a grocery store’s drink aisle, the video opens with Kelce introducing the concept: “Ladies and gentlemen, my friend Livvy Dunne here is going to help us decide which energy drinks get into the cart and which ones get tossed.”
Dunne, dressed in biker shorts and a light quarter-zip from Vuori—her longtime activewear sponsor—gets straight to business. As she picks up competing energy drink brands, she critiques their ingredients: “Too much sugar,” “synthetic caffeine,” and “artificial preservatives.” She even notes that one product contains guarana, “a banned substance by the NCAA.”
“Adios amigo, that is not cart-worthy,” Kelce reacts.
The duo eventually lands on Accelerator Active’s Tropical Punch flavor, with Dunne declaring, “Now we’re talking. This tastes amazing, and it’s got zero sugar and sustained energy.” Kelce enthusiastically agrees: “Now that’s what I’m talking about. That’s cart-worthy—matter of fact, let’s grab [a bunch],” the Ohio native, who is dating Taylor Swift, says before dramatically sweeping cans off the shelf. He also reveals his love for the Rocket Pop flavor.
Accelerator Active captioned the Instagram post, “An energy drink worthy of being put in your cart 🤝 #UpgradeYourEnergy.”
Dunne, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, joined the Accelerator Active Energy family in 2023. “What really attracted to me to the Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it,” the New Jersey native said at the time. ”I mean, Aaron Judge Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.”
The 22-year-old showcased her Gen-Z content creation skills and natural camera presence—unsurprising for the highest-paid female college athlete, thanks to her massive social media following. She’s also a two-time SI Swimsuit model. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old tight end brought his signature charm, humor and good vibes to the clip.
This year, Kelce is chasing his fourth Super Bowl ring—and his third consecutive one—while Dunne is on a mission of her own. After leading the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship in program history in 2024, the fifth-year athlete is determined to repeat the feat.