Olivia Ponton Channels Classic Bond Girl Energy in All-White Swim Look
Olivia Ponton rejects the idea that the fall season is only for cold and cozy moments, as she took a quick trip to the beach this week in some marvelous swimwear.
Walking in slow motion, Ponton gave serious Bond girl energy while emerging from the ocean in a recent Instagram clip. Her slicked-back hair and radiant skin were impossible to ignore, and the same went for her chic all-white bikini ensemble. The two-piece featured a triangle-cup bralette with silver rings incorporated into the straps, as well as matching white string bottoms.
Heading to the beach is considered an act of self-care to some, as the tranquil sights and sounds of the tropical setting can boost mental and physical wellness. And Ponton knows a thing or two about this, since she not only adores relaxing on the golden sands but also makes it a point to invest in her overall wellness.
The model’s latest YouTube vlog took viewers on a journey to see what Ponton’s wellness appointments look like in New York, and which procedures she does to ensure she’s happy and healthy—especially as someone living with hemochromatosis.
“The first appointment that I’m bringing you to is for hepatology,” the 23-year-old shared in her video. “Basically, they’re going to look at all of my blood tests from the past year and a half, and give me an update on my hemochromatosis."
She went on, adding, “I was diagnosed with hemochromatosis in June or July of last year, so it’s been about a year and a few months. I have hereditary hemochromatosis. And if you don’t know what that is, I basically have way too much iron in my body and that affects my pancreas, my liver and my heart.”
Ponton then documented her first appointment with the hepatologist. Fortunately, the visit was a good one, as she received the good news that she doesn’t have to give a pint of blood every four weeks for her check-ups and that she may be okay to eat red meat again.
With that taken care of, she headed to her hydrofacial appointment for the rest of the day. Throughout the rest of the vlog, Ponton went grocery shopping, took a Pilates class, grabbed some more snacks after her class and had a relaxing shower before getting ready for bed. In the last few minutes of the video, she told her YouTube audience all about what she’s been reading.
“Next to Heaven by James Frey. This was one of the craziest books I’ve ever read. So many dynamics, love triangles, cheating, scandals. There’s even a murder at the end,” Ponton said. “It was one of those books where I had to like really, really, really focus on it because even if you disassociate with it for like one sentence, you are confused.“ Ponton also recently read The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, The Deal by Elle Kennedy and King of Pride and the King of Sin series by Ana Huang.
Be it a stroll on the beach or a trip to the doctor’s office, health and wellness is always a priority!