World Mental Health Day: 6 SI Swim Models Share the Self-Care Practices That Keep Them Grounded
Every year, World Mental Health Day serves as a reminder to slow down, check in and care for ourselves beyond the surface. Over the years, SI Swimsuit models have opened up about their own journeys with self-care, balance and emotional well-being. From grounding routines to powerful affirmations, their reflections continue to resonate long after the photoshoots wrap.
Below, we’re revisiting the practices six women—Ellie Thumann, Penny Lane, Kamie Crawford, Alix Earle, Katie Austin and Achieng Agutu—have shared with us which help them stay present, confident and connected.
Mindfulness and breathwork
Lane, a certified holistic health coach, believes that calm often starts with the breath.
“Deep, intentional breathwork engages the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting a shift from the stress-induced fight-or-flight response to a more relaxed state,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call, explained.
She leans on techniques like box breathing and the 4-7-8 method, visualizing herself as “a happy baby breathing blissfully” to spark ease. Her go-tos, she said, were daily practice and apps like Calm and Headspace—small habits that helped regulate the mind, body and spirit all at once.
Creating routine and finding calm
Thumann, who has long been open about her mental health journey, finds peace in structure. While navigating the chaos of travel and family time, especially going into the holiday season, she keeps simple rituals close—morning walks, journaling, cooking for herself.
“Bringing as much of your routine as possible is a big one,” she shared. When she needs to quiet her thoughts, she mutes notifications, takes a step back from social media and refocuses on what feels grounding in real life.
“Everything can look super perfect [online] and I think it’s important to be in the moment and focused on the family around you and the conversations being had there,” she added. “[It’s easier to do that] when you’re not so tuned in on what looks good and how you can snap the perfect picture.”
Confidence and compassion
Crawford has learned to treat happiness as non-negotiable. “I have to prioritize joy and peace above anything that isn’t serving me,” the newly-engaged TV host said.
She also champions therapy as a path to understanding oneself: “We are who we are because of what we’ve been through, and unpacking that can give us an even deeper understanding of who we are, what we want and how to communicate our needs effectively.”
Boundaries and balance
Earle once admitted that balance is something she’s constantly working on. The two-time brand model and current Dancing With the Stars contestant is always on the go as one of the fastest-growing Gen Z social media personalities.
“You need to be able to have time with your friends and your loved ones and take time for the mental—but then, you know, you can also go to things and work,” she told SI Swim while on set. Her honesty about saying yes to opportunity while learning when to rest reminded fans that success and self-care aren’t opposites—they coexist.
She‘s constantly traveling and girlbossing her way to new modeling and fashion gigs, but also prioritizes spending quality time with her best friends, family, NFL player boyfriend and even fostering dogs—all while staying super consistent on social media. And the key to it all is knowing your boundaries, and, honestly, at this age, getting just a little less rest.
“I don’t sleep that much, I’m like, ‘we’re just gonna do it all, you’re only young once, you only live once,’” she admitted. “A lot of this stuff just feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, so it’s hard to pass on.”
Self-love and growth
Austin has long shared her tools for calming social anxiety and quieting inner criticism. “You are greater than your thoughts,” the five-time model shared—a mantra she repeats through tough moments. By reframing self-doubt and leaning into movement, gratitude and laughter, the fitness entrepreneur proves that strength starts with the stories we tell ourselves.
Agutu’s reminder is similar, simple yet profound: “You are safe within yourself. You are loved vibrantly and unconditionally, and you are going places because you are not a stagnant human being.”
Her words, like her presence, radiate empowerment—a fitting final note for a day dedicated to honoring mental health and the power of self-kindness.