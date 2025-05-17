Olivia Ponton Is Cowgirl Cool in BTS Video for Victoria’s Secret PINK Campaign
We never realized how badly we needed a fuzzy leopard print cowboy hat added to our already extensive collection—then Olivia Ponton decided to post on Instagram.
The 22-year-old social media sensation and SI Swimsuit model, having posed with the brand in Montenegro in 2022 and Dominica in 2023, took to the app this week to share some behind the scenes looks at her latest Victoria’s Secret PINK campaign with her 2.9 million followers.
And having now seen the photos from the shoot, let us just say: the vibes? Immaculate. The looks? We need them. The hat? Gimme, gimme, gimme.
You can view Ponton’s Instagram post here!
In the new eight-photo carousel, the model could be seen sporting a baggy brown tee, which she tied up into a cute crop top, as well as denim shorts with a pair of checkered undergarments peeking out over the waistband. Ponton accessorized the outfit with black sunglasses, the aforementioned fuzzy leopard print cowboy hat and brown cowboy boots for a fun and flirty final look.
Other photos in the set saw the model walking around the Santa Monica Pier, taking in the sights. There were also a couple of snapshots showing Ponton in a sultry black bra and polka dot panty combo, accessorizing further with a colorful chunky necklace.
Ponton posted a vlog to her YouTube account about the experience, which she aptly titled, “Victoria’s Secret Campaign Vlog: day in my life as a model, los angeles trip, glam, fittings,” in which she revealed what a day prepping for a major brand photo shoot looks like. Over the course of the nearly 12-minute-long video, she could be seen unboxing a goodie bag, snacking on some tasty-looking lunch items and getting ready for her big shoot.
But those photos were, of course, not the only ones to come out of her latest campaign with Victoria’s Secret PINK, as the brand itself also posted some stunning snapshots of the model sporting a crisp white halter top and cut-off denim shorts, this time with red and white PINK-branded bottoms peeking out over the waistline. The caption declared, “Step right up, hot new styles are yours for the taking.”
And you already know plenty of Ponton’s loyal Instagram followers and friends had no problem popping into her comment section to share some love:
“Such a fun day ❤,” hairstylist Kelly Peach reminisced.
“She’s everything,” model Lauren Wolfe wrote beneath Victoria’s Secret PINK’s post.
“The cutest! 😍,” Victoria’s Secret PINK’s official account added.