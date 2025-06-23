Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrow’s Latest Date Night Keeps Romance Rumors Alive
Just a few photos are all it takes to prove they’re still an item.
Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow further confirmed their not-so-secret romance as they were photographed out for date night in New York City on Friday. In photos obtained by popular celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, the model and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback attended multiple venues as summer in Manhattan officially kicked off.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine with a breathtaking photo shoot in Montenegro in 2022, channeled city chic vibes in an ivory collared shirt with a tie in the front, paired with black mini shorts and black open-toed heels. For Burrow’s look, he wore a short-sleeved blue hoodie, ripped jeans featuring embroidered hearts, a black backwards cap and black and white sneakers.
According to Deuxmoi, the pair checked out multiple “hotspots” before heading to Ponton’s place late at night. A source tells TMZ Sports that Ponton and Burrow “were attached at the hip all Friday night.”
While Ponton lives in Manhattan, Burrow, who owns a mansion in Cincinnati, Ohio, was in town visiting for the 2025 Fanatics Fest. Also during their night out, Ponton met up with SI Swimsuit model and friend Olivia Dunne, who was also in town for Fanatics Fest, and her sister Julz Dunne.
Ponton, 23, who has also worked with big-name brands like Victoria’s Secret, Steve Madden and Ralph Lauren, first sparked romance rumors with the 28-year-old athlete in December 2024 during a burglary at Burrow’s home. Ponton was reportedly at the house at the time of the incident and called the authorities. Months later, the pair was seen together for the F1 weekend in Miami this May.
Despite the rumors and speculation, Ponton and Burrow have remained secretive, with this latest outing being the most public they’ve taken their relationship. In May, the content creator declined to answer questions about the NFL star while out in New York City, choosing to simply smile at the camera and walk away instead of commenting.
Ponton’s romantic night out in her home city follows some international travel, with the model enjoying time in England earlier this month. An active influencer and vlogger, she’s kept her fans fed with new YouTube videos of her various travels and activities.
Don’t expect any videos of Burrow on her page, however—while the pair is now openly stepping out together, we don’t foresee them hard launching on social media anytime soon.