Olivia Ponton’s ‘Pinup’-Inspired Pics Have Us Reminiscing About Nautical SI Swimsuit Runway Styles

Olivia Ponton embodied classic “pinup” energy for her latest, and the striking style took us right back to the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her daring debut in Montenegro in 2022 before returning for a sophomore shoot in Dominica the following year—stopped by Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26, to give her 2.7 million followers a closer look at the 1940s-inspired ensemble. Cheekily captioning the sleek photo set “ALL ABOARD⚓️🛟🚢,” Ponton rocked a vintage set styled to mimic a classic sailor uniform, complete with red-and-white striped wedges and an adorable hat. Shortly after sharing the five-photo carousel, the model also dropped a playful video, showing off her runway-ready walk.

Of course, here at SI Swimsuit, we’re always fond of a timeless “pinup” fashion moment—so much so that the magazine recently showcased swimwear inspired by the trend at the aforementioned annual runway show!

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In May, an incredible collection of the magazine’s stars hit the catwalk during Swim Week shortly after the 2026 issue dropped online. At the W South Beach in Miami, the SI Swimsuit style team divided the show into six distinct aesthetic categories. These included “Sunkissed,” “Biker Babes,” “Versace Mansion,” “Sporty Suits,” “Animal Prints” and “Nautical Pinup.”

Just last week, SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader embraced the “Biker Babes” aesthetic on the red carpet in France while channeling Pamela Anderson’s character in Barb Wire. Thus, Ponton’s “Nautical Pinup”-adjacent outfit has become the latest on a growing list of looks confirming these must-have aesthetics remain as trendy as ever in 2026!

As the SI Swimsuit style team noted, the “Nautical Pinup” section was “inspired by vintage pin-up icons ... think Marilyn Monroe or Bettie Page,” adding that the pieces selected “combined playful nautical references with glamorous, Old Hollywood influences.”

For the fabulous fashion moment, SI Swimsuit welcomed a mix of brand staples and exciting newcomers to the catwalk to channel seriously chic, centerfold-worthy energy. The section’s roster included Nader and 2026 cover star Alix Earle, plus Christen Goff, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit, XANDRA, Haley Baylee, Ilona Maher, Remi Bader, Molly Sims and Bethenny Frankel, as well as Dancing With the Stars pros Hailey Bills and Britt Stewart.

So if you—like us—loved Ponton’s playful twist on this throwback aesthetic, we’ve got even more obsession-worthy looks for you to check out! Below, we’ve curated a list featuring our favorite moments from the “Nautical Pinup” section of the program. Oh, and if you missed the show back in May, good news: the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show is still streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show: timeless “Nautical Pinup” styles

Christen Goff. Top by Bslingerie. Bottoms by J.Crew. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by OYE. Hat by Wyeth. | Emily Sidney

Ali Truwit. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Hailey Bills. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader. Swimsuit by Cocoship. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Britt Stewart. Swimsuit by Medina. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee. Swimsuit by Solid and Striped. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Ilona Maher. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Necklace Brinker + Eliza. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Remi Bader. Swimsuit by Natasha Tonic. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Molly Sims. Swimsuit by TA3. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by NIIHAI. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

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