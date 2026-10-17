Brooks Nader’s Pamela Anderson-Inspired Look Took Us Back to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Brooks Nader channeled Pamela Anderson’s character in the cult classic film Barb Wire this week for an unexpectedly meta fashion moment.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the SI Swimsuit legend—who most recently appeared in the 2026 issue with a stunning shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico—attended MIPCOM 2026 in Cannes, France. The Love Thy Nader star was present to represent Fox’s forthcoming Baywatch reboot, which will also mark the model’s first time acting in a scripted series. At the event, she spoke on a panel titled “Baywatch: The World’s Most-Watched Series Returns,” where she rocked the aforementioned look to honor Anderson, an original Baywatch icon.

The sleek monochromatic look—which Anderson rocked in the 1996 action film—featured a daring corset top, fitted leggings, elbow-length gloves and knee-high boots, and she accessorized the edgy ensemble with oversized sunglasses. And while we think Nader absolutely nailed her “method dressing” selection and looked exactly like Anderson’s cool character, the outfit also reminded us of another fashion-forward moment featuring the model.

Of course, we’re referring to Nader’s time at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show this May! At the W South Beach in Miami, the model and a dynamic collection of the magazine’s stars hit the catwalk during Swim Week. There, the SI Swimsuit style team divided the show into six distinct categories, with looks embodying every aesthetic front and center. These included “Sunkissed,” “Nautical Pinup,” “Versace Mansion,” “Sporty Suits,” “Animal Prints” and “Biker Babes.”

Brooks Nader | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Per the SI Swimsuit style team, the “Biker Babes” section “was a must for this year’s runway show, pairing sleek silhouettes with metallic jewelry and moto-inspired details.” And as fashion fate would have it, Nader was among the stylish stars who walked in the sultry section alongside 2026 cover star Nicole Williams English and fellow models Lauren Chan, Penny Lane, Meredith Mickelson, Claire Kittle, Bethenny Frankel, Jena Sims, Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder.

So—if you need a little fun, flirty inspiration for your next beach or pool trip—we’ve curated a list featuring a few of our favorite looks from the striking “Biker Babes” section at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Oh, and if you wish you’d caught the show back in May, we have good news: the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show is still streaming now on Hulu and Disney+!

2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show: “Biker Babes” hit the catwalk

Lauren Chan | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Hanna Cavinder, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Nicole Williams English | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jena Sims | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

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