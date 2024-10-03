Paige Spiranac Hits the Green in Cheeky Red Button-Up Romper
Golf instructor Paige Spiranac documented one of her trips to the green recently, and shared the resulting footage on Instagram on Wednesday. The SI Swimsuit legend started her reel by showing off her ensemble: a cherry red collared button-up romper with a plunging neckline.
Spiranac smiled for the camera, her blonde locks styled in braided pigtails, before setting her camera down on the ground to show off her swing. The two-time brand model lined up her shot before teeing off with her pink seven iron. She then ran up to retrieve her phone and pursed her lips at the camera. Spiranac wore her go-to glam for the occasion, including subtly winged eyeliner and a pink-nude lip.
“Come hit a 7 iron with me⛳️,” Spiranac wrote in her caption. “what’s your favorite club in the bag?”
“I love a good 7 Iron, but nothing better than hitting a clean wedge shot from 100 yards out onto the green,” one of the content creator’s 4 million followers replied. “That’s a great feeling!”
“2 hybrid and 7 iron,” someone else added.
“My driver or my 4 hybrid forsure 👏🙌,” another noted.
“Honestly it depends on the day. 😂,” an additional user stated, to which someone else concurred, “Whatever one is hitting straight that day.”
In addition to her social media content, Spiranac uses the Passes platform to provide instructional golf content to fans and subscribers. The 31-year-old Colorado native joined the site over the summer, and at the same time moved away from her OnlyPaige platform.
“As a lot of you know I had my own subscription site OnlyPaige but wanted to add in more features to enhance the user experience and found that Passes had everything I wanted and more,” she wrote in an Instagram announcement in July. “It’s bigger and better than anything I’ve done before! You have access to never before seen pictures and videos, can speak with me directly in DMs, live streaming anytime/anywhere, and so much more!”
Spiranac’s Passes platform offers three different subscription tiers, including a golf content only option for $5/month that grants access to photos, vlogs, instructional content and more. Additional tiers are available for between $10 and $100/month, where subscribers can access exclusive wall content, DMs from Spiranac herself, livestreams and more.
Spiranac is currently running a 31 days of Halloween costumes project exclusively on Passes. Learn more about the October-themed project here.