Paige Spiranac Pairs Glamour and Golf in Stunning ‘Two Sides’ Reveal
Internet personality and anti-bullying advocate Paige Spiranac continues to bless us on social media. From her helpful golf tips to her stunning selfies and more, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who returned to the magazine this year as a Legend, is a favorite across Instagram and TikTok and we understand why. The 31-year-old formerly played golf professionally before turning to social media fame, frequently sharing updates with her fans.
This week, Spiranac did just that when creating a fun TikTok showing off her “two sides.” Including a video from her SI Swimsuit Legends photo shoot from earlier this year, the influencer looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her Maria Lucia Hohan champagne gown, glamorous loose curls and jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. But of course, Spiranac is not just a talented model. She’s also a talented golfer, and her TikTok post then cut to a clip of her at a VR golf facility taking an impressive swing. Watch her TikTok here.
In her golfing clip, Spiranac rocked simple yet classic activewear, consisting of a black sports bra and high-waisted black leggings set. She wore her hair up in a high pony and completed her look with white sneakers and white socks. Just like the first clip in her TikTok post, Spiranac looked stunning in her other “side.”
Of course, fans flocked to the Colorado native’s comments section on TikTok to compliment her awesome video. “Gorgeous,” one wrote, while another added, “Stunning lady 😍.”
“And both sides are amazing!!” a third commented, and we couldn’t be more in agreement.
“Yes please to both!!💙” another said.
It’s been a busy month for Spiranac. After dressing up all of October for her 31 Days of Halloween project over on her Passes page, the golfer released her 2025 calendar in November, which is car-themed this time around. While speaking to SI Swimsuit recently, Spiranac shared that this calendar is “unlike anything that [she had] done before.” The car theme might've been unexpected for fans, but it actually has a deeper meaning, as it’s “something that [her] mother and [she had] always talked about.”
We’ve been big fans of Spiranac for a long time now, making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 incredibly special. The golfer posed for photographer James Macari in Aruba, wearing a variety of black suits in the water and in the sand. And while we don’t know if we could ever rival her on the green, her frequent golf tips inspire us to try.