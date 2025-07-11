Paige Spiranac Reveals Refreshing Truth About Her Golf Career in Zip-Up Crop Top
Paige Spiranac, a.k.a. the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” is the biggest name in golf influencing. Since going viral years ago with her photo featured on the once-popular website Total Frat Move, she has amassed more followers than even the biggest professional golf players. What fans might not know about the Colorado native is that she actually did play pro, but it didn’t work out the way she hoped it would.
After a successful D1 golf career at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, she debuted on the Cactus Tour. While she never made it to the LPGA Tour, her brief stint was impressive—though Spiranac might not look at it that way, feeling like she drove herself “crazy” trying to be better.
This week, Spiranac got vulnerable on social media while taking part in a TikTok trend with the prompt “You look happier.” Users then respond with a reason for their happiness, with videos ranging from hilarious to heartfelt. For the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine with a gorgeous shoot in Aruba in 2018, she used the opportunity to reflect on her golf career.
Watch Spiranac’s TikTok here.
“You look happier,” the text on the screen begins, followed by, “Thanks I finally stopped beating myself up about not making it as a pro golfer.” Spiranac gives the camera a smile in her selfie video taken on a golf cart, flaunting her gorgeous eyes and signature glam.
Spiranac wears her long blonde hair up in a ponytail, as she does when she’s on the green, also rocking a plunging zip-up crop top and black bottoms. Proving she looks amazing in every color, we’re obsessed with this bright red hue on her.
“Thank you therapy,” Spiranac captioned the TikTok video, which currently has over 83,000 views at the time of this writing.
As expected, her fans rushed to the comments section to share their support, with one writing, “You went farther than most and became a success in your own way.”
“But you did make it! Your life is still happening,” another added.
“You are a seriously successful young lady who should be very proud of herself. Just like your family and friends will be. Respect ✊,” a third wrote.
In 2023, Spiranac opened up on her decision to quit professional golf during an episode of her Playing a Round With Paige podcast, explaining that she reached a point where she “just stopped caring.”
“I was burnt out of, I wouldn’t say golf, just dedicating my life to something and not really seeing the results,” she stated. “With gymnastics, it was hard because I was fighting injuries and then with golf — golf is such an interesting sport because you can work out, eat right, practice and still not achieve your goals. That was something for me that I just couldn’t wrap my head around.”
In addition to fame in the golf world, Spiranac has also found success with SI Swimsuit, returning to the fold in 2024 for a special “Legends” photo shoot for the 60th anniversary.
While on set, she discussed being a woman in a male-dominated field. “People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong,” she shared.