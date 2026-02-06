Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes and More NFL Players Hype Up Their SI Swimsuit Cover Model Partners
In case you missed yesterday’s major news, we released SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover, starring six incredible women: Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani.
Each of our six cover stars are reinventing the term “WAG” just by being themselves. From their work in music, sports and business, these women are succeeding on their own turf—and they just so happen to be the wives and girlfriends of famous NFL athletes.
Cavinder said it best when chatting with SI Swimsuit for her feature: “To me, [being a WAG] means [being] a partner, a supporter,” she says. “You’re your own person at the same time, but it’s also being in the stands and cheering your person on through the good times and being able to just show up for someone you love. Obviously, still working toward your goals and your identity and career, but being able to support someone that you love so much and just feed into their ambition and drive, and then being independent, as well, I feel like that makes your relationship so much stronger.”
And as much as they cheer on their pro athlete partners, their significant others took the time to spotlight their ladies with yesterday’s digital cover reveal. Check out the highlights below.
Brittany Mahomes
Mahomes, a proud mom of three, shares her children with three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Following SI Swimsuit’s publication of his wife’s digital cover on Instagram yesterday, Patrick, 30, reposted the stunning image to his Instagram story along with a trio of emojis that really said it all “😍😍😍.”
Claire Kittle
Kittle, an entrepreneur and former DI basketball player, is married to San Franscisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The 32-year-old athlete proudly shared his wife’s cover snapshot to his Instagram story yesterday with “COVER GIRL” written over top. In another slide, he cheekily shared the photo again with a “Parental Advisory Spicy Content” sticker.
Christen Goff
Goff, a six-time SI Swimsuit model, shares her daughter, Romy, with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The model’s pro athlete hubby took to his Instagram story yesterday to share her cover image with a sweet message: “Proud of you babe 😘,”along with a trio of emojis: “🔥🔥🔥.”
Haley Cavinder
Cavinder is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, who posted on his Instagram Story to support his partner. “Oh my,” he wrote atop a photograph of Cavinder’s cover snapshot. The 27-year-old athlete doubled down, writing “Oh my Goodness🔥,” in the comment section of SI Swimsuit’s Instagram post of Cavinder’s cover.
Ronika Love
Love, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, had a huge day yesterday. Not only was she named a February 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover model, she also attended the NFL Honors ceremony with her beau. Despite their busy day, Jordan took a moment to comment on SI Swimsuit’s Instagram post of his wife’s cover with a single emoji: “😮💨.”