Ciara, Olivia Culpo and More SI Swimsuit Stars Shine on NFL Honors Red Carpet
The 15th annual NFL Honors ceremony was held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco last evening, and celebrated the best players and moments of the 2025 season. Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams was named Most Valuable Player, while Washington Commanders linebacker took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
And though the ceremony itself was one for the books, so too was the red carpet ahead of the Feb. 5 event. Several SI Swimsuit stars—including a brand-new digital issue cover model—were in attendance, and they each made an impression.
Below, find a few of our favorite looks from the evening.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo, a 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, walked the red carpet hand in hand with her husband, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The two made for a dashing pair, and Culpo opted for a sleeveless sheer white dress with tiers. The 29-year-old athlete, who donned a traditional black tux for the occasion, took home several awards last night, including Comeback Player of the Year, the Salute to Service Award and one of three FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year.
Ciara
Whether intentional or not, Ciara’s custom sea shell-adorned Valdrin Sahiti gown from last evening’s event instantly brings to mind the Grammy Award-winning singer’s 2022 SI Swimsuit cover feature, which was captured on the shores of Barbados. Her jaw-dropping NFL Honors ensemble featured a black corset bodice, which then gave way to a full-length skirt.
Ronika Love
Love, one of SI Swimsuit’s six February 2026 digital cover models, had a big day yesterday. Not only was the professional volleyball player’s gallery on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla. area unveiled, she also hit the NFL Honors ceremony with her beau later in the evening. Love, a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
XANDRA
The model, content creator and DJ attended the NFL Honors ceremony in a red hot strapless mini dress by Et Ochs, which she paired with heels accented with tiny red gemstones. Ahead of the event, XANDRA, a two-time SI Swimsuit star, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of her glam for the evening.
Gayle King
King, an award-winning journalist and SI Swimsuit legend, wore a striped Hanifa dress for her moment in the spotlight. The fitted garment featured asymmetrical stripes, and the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model accessorized with a black clutch.