Photos That Prove Paulina Porizkova’s Kenya SI Swimsuit Feature Is Always Worth a Revisit
Model, actress and author Paulina Porizkova has an incredible history with SI Swimsuit. The 60-year-old, who was born in Czechoslovakia (now known as the Czech Republic), began modeling as a teenager before rising to fame in the 1980s. She made her debut in the magazine in 1984 and to date has 11 features to her name. As we approach summer, we can’t help but look back at her shoot in Kenya, where she posed for Yu Tsai in 2019.
Since her debut photo shoot in SI Swimsuit in Jamaica, Porizkova has traveled the world with the brand, making stops in Aruba (for her cover shoot), Australia (for her second cover shoot), Bora Bora, St. Barts, Spain, New York, Kenya and Florida. She’s been featured in two “Legends” shoots, one in 2014 for the 50th anniversary and one in 2024 for the 60th anniversary, most recently appearing in the magazine last year.
Returning to the fold in 2019 over three decades after her debut feature, Porizkova was absolutely breathtaking in Kenya, rocking a variety of different swimsuit styles and colors. Her crystalline blue eyes were mesmerizing as always, and she proved her skills in front of the camera were only getting better.
Porizkova appeared in SI Swimsuit the year prior to her Kenya shoot as part of the special “In Her Own Words” series in New York. In her 50s at the time, she had doubts about returning to the fold. “Being sexy on the beach, it just seemed like that era has passed,” she explained on the Rachael Ray Show. The 2018 shoot, in which she posed nude with the word “Truth” painted on her front and back, drew her in with its deep meaning.
The year following, Porizkova traveled to Kenya for this gorgeous shoot, which had minimal retouching. Though the idea of not having more editing on the photos made her nervous, she clearly didn’t need it.
“It’s a little surreal because, really, I am at the age my mom was when I was doing [modeling] years ago,” Porizkova shared with Access Hollywood while promoting the feature.
In the years since making her debut in SI Swimsuit, Porizkova has appeared on a long list of magazine covers, starred in campaigns and continued her acting career. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars and served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model. She has published a children’s book, a novel and a memoir.
“The first time I shot for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I was 17. SI [Swimsuit] is what put me on the map—as a sort of pinup model. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have had that,” she shared while on set with the brand in 2024.