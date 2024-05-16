Penny Lane Serves Flirty Cottagecore Vibes With SI Swimsuit in Portugal
English model Penny Lane’s SI Swimsuit gallery hit the platform a few days ago, and we’re still in complete awe of her beauty. The model, who was discovered through and co-won the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, with photographer Ben Watts for her feature in the 2024 magazine.
The certified holistic health coach always dreamed of being in the pages of annual issue, and her dreams are finally coming true. While on location with the brand, she posed in front of marvelous cottages and landscapes and served the ultimate girly, flirty vibes with floral suits, dainty prints and flattering cuts.
View Penny Lane’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images, I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane shared. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far. I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves. It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”
Lane, who has previously modeled for notable brands like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Balmain, Charlotte Tilbury, SKIMS and Intimissimi, is a fan of tennis, pickleball and padel. The latter, a racket sport that originated in Acapulco, Mexico, paired with her love for fashion, inspired her to cofound the Pleasure Padel Club, a retro-inspired athleisure company that also works to foster community around the sport.
Below are six jaw-dropping photos of Lane in Portugal.