Penny Lane Shows Off Her Strength in New Pilates Routine Video
Penny Lane is making a strong case for mindful movement. The SI Swimsuit model and certified holistic health coach recently shared a glimpse of an at-home workout session—and it’s as impressive as it is motivating. Filming herself as she followed along to a mat Pilates video, Lane showcased her sculpted abs, toned figure and long, lean legs while flowing through a full-body exercise.
The 30-year-old wore a sleek black Alo Yoga sports bra, micro gray knit shorts and a pair of beige grippy socks for the low-impact strength session. She started the workout with a series of lower-body moves, including one-legged rainbows. Next, she moved into upper body-focused exercises, using her bodyweight to tone her arms while maintaining core engagement throughout.
After a quick water break, the England native dove into a fiery abs set, featuring crunches, leg raises and heel taps, all performed with her heels lifted off the mat for maximum intensity. She then transitioned into standing core work, squats and shoulder-tap planks before winding down with some much-needed stretching.
Lane has long emphasized a flexible, intuitive approach to fitness.
“I used to be really rigid,” she previously told SI Swimsuit of her exercise schedule. “[Now] I’m actually more of the mindset of, obviously, I’d love to [move] every day and that could be anything from weight training to just going for a nice walk. I really try and look at it that way now. I think it’s a healthier mindset to have and not to give yourself a hard time if you can’t do it.”
She added that whether it’s a short, focused workout, a full-body session or a quick outdoor walk, she prefers to move in the early hours so she can “get it done and feel the benefits throughout the day.”
Though she often travels for work and allows herself grace with her personal training schedule, Lane said her ideal week includes four to five workouts. She typically incorporates weight training no more than three times a week to give her body ample time to rest and recover.
Lane, who made her debut with the brand in 2024 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call, posed for Ben Watts in Portugal. This year, she traveled to Switzerland for her sophomore return to the fold and was captured by Derek Kettela. The model continues to use her platform to celebrate body positivity, health and wellness and the joy of movement.