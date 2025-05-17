5 Sensational Snapshots of Penny Lane in Switzerland for SI Swimsuit 2025
After making her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024 in Portugal following her 2023 Swim Search co-win, Penny Lane is back and better than ever.
She is now officially a two-time returnee thanks to her stunning photo shoot in Zurich, Switzerland, where she flaunted her stuff while wearing gorgeous furs and stylish boots. The swimsuits she wore for her 2025 shoot were equally praise-worthy, with the looks ranging from form-fitting one-pieces to alluring and elaborate bikinis.
Photographer Derek Kettela captured all of the things that make this SI Swimsuit model stand out. From her outer beauty, which exudes grace, to her inner beauty, which radiates elegance, Lane is an incomparable individual who consistently shows up as the best version of herself to inspire and encourage others.
After being exposed to some of the modeling industry’s more negative perceptions of body image, Lane decided to temporarily cease chasing after one of her greatest loves to focus on inner growth. The hard work that she put into improving herself resulted in her finding a new passion in holistic health, which helped her to focus more on her physical and mental wellness.
Once she concluded her brief hiatus from the modeling world, Lane returned to the industry stronger and wiser. Her renewed modeling journey now includes posing for major brands like Intimissimi and SKIMS, partnering with companies like Cetaphil and sharing the remarkable story of how she overcame her body image struggles with 28 Wellness.
“I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far,” Lane shared with SI Swimsuit. “I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves.”
Lane lives her life to the fullest by simply embracing who she is and not changing the core of her identity for anything or anyone. In addition to modeling and occasionally starring in a Hollywood title or two, she now spends her days traveling around the world with loved ones and embarking on exciting adventures that further enhance her health, wellness and never-ending voyage of exploring the entirety of herself.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.