5 Powerful Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit Photos Ahead of the WNBA Draft
Hailey Van Lith is always up for a challenge, so when she blew everyone away during her first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot, it came as no surprise!
The 23-year-old basketball superstar was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Tex., for the April 2025 SI Digital Swimsuit Cover. She rocked an array of fabulous swimwear and opened up about her life on and off the court—whether that be the way her faith informs her inner strength or how she's most likely to be found hyping herself up to her favorite J. Cole song before a game.
So, with the WNBA Draft on Monday, April 14, and Van Lith lauded as a potential first-round pick, let’s take a look at five of Van Lith’s most powerful photos from her recent SI Swimsuit shoot:
Starting this list strong with an absolute show-stopper, Van Lith popped in front of an almost industrial-looking backdrop in a swimsuit by Saint Lauren. The black one-piece created a gorgeous diamond shape over the body courtesy of its unique halter neckline and high-cut bottoms before connecting in the back with thick, supportive straps. The subtle look was paired with thick gold bangles, expertly drawing the eye to Van Lith’s forearm tattoos. While the swimsuit itself may be simple on first glance, it’s the type of garment meant to make the wearer the star, and it positively shines on Van Lith.
The pose in the photo is strong, confident, and body-defining—the type of stance a seasoned professional would know how to make look effortless, immediately letting everyone know just how in control Van Lith is, whether it be during a high-stress game or in a stunning photo.
Next up, we have this incredible snapshot where Van Lith posed against a concrete pillar, her impressive physique on full display, donning a figure-flaunting two-piece by LSPACE. The black string bikini was outlined with white piping, creating an incredible contrast to further define the body’s silhouette. Her tousled, wavy blonde hair sitting in gentle curls on her shoulders lent an air of cool girl carefreeness that makes this photo a must-see.
Finishing off the look strong, Van Lith posed so her hands were mid-unbuttoning a pair of snug-fitting Dries Van Noten jeans to better showcase the bottom of the swimsuit, with the strings on the bikini's bottom peeking out just above the waistline.
Van Lith models this uniquely patterned two-piece by WeWoreWhat in the next photo on our list. Relaxing back against a neutral colored wall, the muted backdrop helps the brown and white tie-dye pattern—reminiscent of a cowhide print—truly pop. With Van Lith’s hair off her face, we get a look at the makeup choices made: strong, natural eyebrows sit atop a neutral-blended eyeshadow. Her radiant skin is left to glow before the face is finished off with a pop of pink on the lips.
It’s safe to say Van Lith’s signature pose should already be considered the classic “hands above the head stretch,” and in this snapshot especially, it adds to the relaxed, natural feel of the entire shoot—as if she was simply hanging out in Fort Worth, looking effortlessly fashionable, and Ballantyne just casually captured an organic moment.
Giving us this gorgeous off the shoulder moment for our next photo on the list, Van Lith modeled this simple but stunning coffee-colored two-piece by Vitamin A Swim, topped with a loose black tank that slid from her right shoulder. With her long blonde hair cascading behind her thanks to a burst of breeze, she's nothing short of a poolside vision.
We get a classic “hands on the hip“ pose, which only added to her powerful presence—seriously, there’s a reason it’s Wonder Woman’s go-to stance. This pose also gave us a glimpse of her perfectly-manicured nails and the thin tattoo wrapping around her wrist, mimicking a dainty braclet. This simple but splendid bikini/tee combo would be the perfect choice on the beach, by the pool, or, of course, posing for a SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Honestly, what choice did we have but to end our list with this undeniably perfect photo? In a way, it encapsulated both Van Lith as a superstar and the spirit of the overall shoot. The confident pose. The bejeweled basketball. The breathtaking blonde locks. The thick golden bangles. The second appearance of the Saint Lauren swimsuit on this list—it’s just pure perfection from top to bottom.
All in all, this shot certainly cements that, despite being a newcomer, Van Lith is a natural when it comes to SI Swimsuit photo shoots, and there's no denying she’s most comfortable with a basketball on her hip—even a bejeweled one.