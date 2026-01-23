This Week’s SI Swimsuit Model Highlight Reel Starring Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and More
SI Swimsuit models know what it means to work hard, and our brand stars are hitting the ground running in January. Whether achieving major accomplishments in their sport, making a long-awaited dream come to fruition or using their platforms to help and uplift others, these ladies are inspiring us to reach for the stars this month.
Below, take a look at just a few impressive achievements and milestones SI Swmsuit models reached this week.
Jordan Chiles
Chiles, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, achieved her first career perfect 10 on vault with the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 17. In doing so, the 24-year-old Olympian is now just one step away from a “Gym Slam,” in which a gymnast earns a perfect 10 on vault, floor, uneven bars and—the only one that remains outstanding for Chiles—balance beam.
Alix Earle
Earle will soon be headed to Netflix, as the content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit star is getting her very own reality TV show. The news was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and while there’s no release date for the unscripted series as of press time, the 25-year-old New Jersey native’s fans are over the moon—find some of our favorite reactions to the news here.
Ali Truwit
Truwit, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., is making major moves with her nonprofit organization, Stronger Than You Think. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old athlete announced the launch of a performance incentive fund that will provide financial awards to fellow Paralympic swimmers as they look to qualify for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.
XANDRA
XANDRA, a two-time SI Swimsuit star, brought her skills to her alma mater, the University of Miami, to DJ a set in honor of the College Football National Championship. Though the Indiana Hoosiers bested the Hurricanes by a final score of 27-21, XANDRA walked away a winner after performing in front of 25,000 people alongside John Summit and Calvin Harris.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka, who posed for the cover of the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue in Malibu, has made it through to the third round of the Austrlian Open. She defeated Croatian tennis player Antonia Ružić in the first round on Tuesday, Jan. 20, before claiming a second round victory against Romanian athlete Sorana Cîrstea. Next up, Osaka will face off against Australian tennis player Maddison Inglis in the tournament’s third round today.