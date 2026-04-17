Before She Landed Her Rookie Feature in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Remi Bader Walked the Swim Week Runway

Earlier this week, Remi Bader was announced as a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. The content creator and entrepreneur was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the magazine, which will be released next month.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Madibu. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And while the occasion marks the first time the New York native has posed for the annual publication, Bader made her brand debut when she walked the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week last year. While on the catwalk at the W South Beach, Bader dazzled in several different styles, including a leopard print two piece by Skatie and a western-inspired look, which consisted of a bandana print MC2 Saint Barth bikini, animal print Zandria hat and belt by Streets Ahead.

Shortly after the fact, Bader shared an emotional recount of her time on the runway with her Instagram followers. In a post dated June 1, 2025, she opened up about the “range of emotions” she felt before walking out into the limelight.

“Before I walked the runway last night, my dear friend, @noordinarynoire asked me how I was feeling — and I told her: not the way I thought I would,” Bader wrote. “For the first time, I didn’t know who or what I was supposed to represent. Am I here for the curvy girls? Am I not curvy enough anymore? I’m not plus size, I’m not skinny… I didn’t know what people wanted me to stand for and I didn’t like not having an answer.”

The model, who underwent weight loss surgery in December 2023, publicly opened up on the matter about two months before she walked the Swim Week runway.

Bader continued in her caption of the advice she received from SI Swimsuit model Achieng Agutu, “And then she reminded me: ‘You don’t need to have one.’ ... and she said, ‘because you're Remi f------ Bader.’ And in that moment, something finally clicked. Since I started sharing my life online 5 years ago, I’ve constantly tried to figure out which box I belong in based on solely what others want me to be in and that has only been based on my appearance. But last night, I simply just stood for every girl or woman who’s felt lost about where she belongs, but still chooses to show up and put herself out there no matter what. And for once, that was enough for me.”

While fans eagerly anticipate Bader’s complete gallery from the forthcoming 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, we’re throwing it back to a few stellar snapshots from her time on the Swim Week runway.

Remi Bader backstage at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by MC2 Saint Barth. Hat by Zandria. Belt by Streets Ahead. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader on the SI Swimsuit runway at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by MC2 Saint Barth. Hat by Zandria. Belt by Streets Ahead. | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader on the SI Swimsuit runway at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Skatie. | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated