Remi Bader 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Remi Bader walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Bader rose to fame on social media thanks to her infectious sense of humor and genuine authenticity. With over 2 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, this internet personality has carved out a space online where she can truly be herself. She is open and honest about the highs and lows of her life, including discussions about body image and her relationships.
This year, Bader was featured at Swim Week in Miami, where she walked the catwalk as one of the models in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.
From May 30 through May 31, SI Swimsuit took over the W South Beach for Swim Week. In addition to the runway show, there were plenty of activities for attendees to participate in, whether that be the Beach Club presented by Coppertone or grabbing a table at the exclusive VIP dinner party.