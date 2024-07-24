Roshumba Williams Poses With Her SI Swimsuit Cover in Little White Two-Piece
SI Swimsuit legend Roshumba Williams takes her 2024 magazine cover wherever she goes—and we don’t blame her. The 55-year-old, who made her brand debut in St. Vincent in 1990, posed for the brand for the sixth time this year. The model, actress and author was joined by 26 other franchise icons to star on a magnificent tryptic of group covers in honor of the 60th anniversary issue.
In a new Instagram post, the supermodel, who was discovered as a teenager in Paris by fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, beamed bright with this year’s magazine while on her latest summer getaway at the Terranea Resort in Southern California. Williams donned a cute, white string bikini featuring tiny little triangle cut-out details, and showed off her fit figure and adorable smile. She casually slung a white robe over her shoulders in the final slide.
“Never not babe-ing. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“👏👏👏,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez cheered in the form of emojis.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend means everything in the world to me. It brings a smile to my heart and tears to my eyes knowing that more than 30 years later, I’m still considered part of the SI family. It signifies that my beauty is still valued, accepted and relevant among various types of beauty. It’s mind-blowing, breathtaking and humbling, and I’m beyond grateful,” the fashion fanatic shared while on location with photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year.