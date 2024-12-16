Swimsuit

Shop Paige Spiranac’s Holiday Gift Guide, From Skincare to Golf Essentials

Snag these thoughtful items for your loved ones this season.

Cara O’Bleness

Day 4 of SI Swimsuit's 12 Days of Swimsuit.

’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you’re a last minute shopper, never fear. Whether you’re looking for a little something special for a loved one or plan on treating yourself this holiday, Paige Spiranac has got your back.

The SI Swimsuit legend put together an exclusive gift guide for us, and her picks include everything from skincare and perfume to accessories and presents for your guy. So, get ready to “add to cart,” as the golf content creator has great taste.

Skincare

Sisley-Paris Triple-Oil Balm Makeup Remover and Cleanser, $123.25 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Makeup remove and cleanser
Saks Fifth Avenue

Spiranac calls this product her “holy grail,” and says since it is suitable for all skin types, makes for a great gift.

Magic Molecule The Solution, $32 (ulta.com)

Magic Molecule The Solution
Ulta

“[This is] an anti-bacterial cleanser that you can spritz on your face. It’s great for an after-workout [refresh],” the two-time SI Swimsuit star explains.

Bask Daily Invisible Gel SPF 40 Sunscreen, $28 (basksuncare.com)

Daily Invisible Gel SPF 40 Sunscreen
Bask Suncare

A great alternative to the trendy Supergoop! SPF, which Spiranac is also a fan of, this invisible sunscreen is sweat- and water-resistant, so it’s the perfect gift for an active pal.

Perfume

Hermes Barénia Eau de Parfum, $105 - $170 (hermes.com)

Hermes perfume
Hermes

“If you want to smell rich and expensive, this Hermes perfume is your new signature scent,” Spiranac says of this perfume, which encapsulates butterfly lily, miracle berry, oakwood and patchouli.

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum, $92 - $165 (sephora.com)

Valentino perfume
Sephora

Spiranac says Valentino’s floral perfume—with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine and bourbon—is a bit more “sexy and sultry.”

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum, $105 - $168 (sephora.com)

Burberry perfume
Sephora

“If you want to smell like so delicious and yummy and sweet, Burberry Her [is for you],” Spiranac promises.

Stocking stuffers

Emi Jay Sweetheart Clip in Cherry Pie, $34 (emijay.com)

Emi Jay hair clip
Emi Jay

“These Emi Jay hair clips are so cute, and I’m obsessed with them,” Spiranac gushes of the brand, which offers tons of different cute designs and colors.

Jennifer Fisher 2" Thread Hoops, $180 (jenniferfisher.com)

Jennifer Fisher hoops
Jennifer Fisher

“I love Jennifer Fisher for her hoop earrings,” Spiranac says. “She has options that are less expensive and more expensive.”

Gifts for guys

  • Club fitting at Club Champion (prices vary)
  • Golf clothes from Greyson (prices vary)
  • Everyday essentials from Buck Mason (prices vary)
  • Tickets to see a sporting team or favorite musician (prices vary)

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

