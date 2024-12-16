Shop Paige Spiranac’s Holiday Gift Guide, From Skincare to Golf Essentials
Day 4 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.
’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you’re a last minute shopper, never fear. Whether you’re looking for a little something special for a loved one or plan on treating yourself this holiday, Paige Spiranac has got your back.
The SI Swimsuit legend put together an exclusive gift guide for us, and her picks include everything from skincare and perfume to accessories and presents for your guy. So, get ready to “add to cart,” as the golf content creator has great taste.
Skincare
Sisley-Paris Triple-Oil Balm Makeup Remover and Cleanser, $123.25 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Spiranac calls this product her “holy grail,” and says since it is suitable for all skin types, makes for a great gift.
Magic Molecule The Solution, $32 (ulta.com)
“[This is] an anti-bacterial cleanser that you can spritz on your face. It’s great for an after-workout [refresh],” the two-time SI Swimsuit star explains.
Bask Daily Invisible Gel SPF 40 Sunscreen, $28 (basksuncare.com)
A great alternative to the trendy Supergoop! SPF, which Spiranac is also a fan of, this invisible sunscreen is sweat- and water-resistant, so it’s the perfect gift for an active pal.
Perfume
Hermes Barénia Eau de Parfum, $105 - $170 (hermes.com)
“If you want to smell rich and expensive, this Hermes perfume is your new signature scent,” Spiranac says of this perfume, which encapsulates butterfly lily, miracle berry, oakwood and patchouli.
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum, $92 - $165 (sephora.com)
Spiranac says Valentino’s floral perfume—with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine and bourbon—is a bit more “sexy and sultry.”
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum, $105 - $168 (sephora.com)
“If you want to smell like so delicious and yummy and sweet, Burberry Her [is for you],” Spiranac promises.
Stocking stuffers
Emi Jay Sweetheart Clip in Cherry Pie, $34 (emijay.com)
“These Emi Jay hair clips are so cute, and I’m obsessed with them,” Spiranac gushes of the brand, which offers tons of different cute designs and colors.
Jennifer Fisher 2" Thread Hoops, $180 (jenniferfisher.com)
“I love Jennifer Fisher for her hoop earrings,” Spiranac says. “She has options that are less expensive and more expensive.”
Gifts for guys
- Club fitting at Club Champion (prices vary)
- Golf clothes from Greyson (prices vary)
- Everyday essentials from Buck Mason (prices vary)
- Tickets to see a sporting team or favorite musician (prices vary)