SI Swim Legend and Entrepreneur Molly Sims Had a Blast Posing for the 60th Anniversary Issue
SI Swimsuit legend Molly Sims joined the franchise in 2000, and over the years, has posed for a total of seven issues. But the Kentucky native is so much more than just a model. She is an entrepreneur, an actress, a producer, a philanthropist and a mom of three. The YSE Beauty founder uses her platform to empower women by discussing a range of topics from navigating body dysmorphia and grief to sharing her best lifestyle and wellness tips. She’s also the author of two books, and the host of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast.
“It was so meaningful when I got my first [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit] opportunity. It was truly life-changing,” Sims shared while on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York. “And to be able to celebrate with all these women I’ve known almost close to 25 years is pretty insane. I’m just so lucky to have been asked, and to still be asked.”
The 51-year-old, who celebrates her birthday today, May 25, traveled to Hollywood, Fla., and reunited with fellow brand icons like Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova, Halima Aden and others for a powerful, legendary in-studio photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.
“It was very nostalgic and brought back so many amazing memories. I ran into MJ [Day, editor in chief] and Lily Aldridge at hair and makeup, and we all did a champagne toast together after glam. I had worked with the photographer [on set] in the past, so I felt like we had the dream team back together,” she shared of the experience. “Everything was just done at the highest level possible. I mean, the gowns, the shoes—it was all five stars. It felt like I was walking into a memory book. There was a moment when we were walking onto set and these huge double doors opened and Tyra Banks came out and we quickly embraced each other. I just love Tyra. She’s always been my girl. I mean, we grew up modeling at the same time together. I even snapped a selfie with Megan Rapinoe—that was so fun because Scar [Sims’s pre-teen daughter Scarlet] idolizes her.”
Below are some of our favorite images from Sims’s photo shoot this year.