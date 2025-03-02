A Look Back at SI Swim Legend Kate Upton’s Hottest Bikini Photos Over the Years
Kate Upton has been a defining force in the SI Swimsuit franchise for over a decade, leaving an indelible mark with her confidence, charisma and groundbreaking covers. The Michigan native burst onto the scene in 2011 when she made her debut in the Philippines, earning the coveted Rookie of the Year title. Just a year later, she landed her first cover, photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia, a moment that catapulted her into global superstardom but also sparked industry-wide conversations about body image and inclusivity.
She returned in 2013, braving the icy landscapes of Antarctica for another historic cover, and in 2014, she defied gravity—literally—posing in a zero-g chamber at Cape Canaveral. By 2017, she cemented her place as an SI Swimsuit stalwart, gracing all three covers of that year’s issue in Fiji. Her most recent appearance, for the magazine’s 60th anniversary in 2024, brought her to Mexico, where she posed for Yu Tsai, showcasing a decade of growth, evolution and continued dominance in the industry. She also participated in a special group photo shoot celebrating the publication’s milestone as an official SI Swimsuit “Legend” along with 26 other women.
Reflecting on her legacy, Upton expressed deep gratitude for her journey. “It’s such an honor to even be referred to as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend,” she said. “It was a huge goal at the beginning of my career, and to be sitting here now, surrounded by all these legends, is really surreal. I was lucky enough to do a similar shoot for the 50th, and now to return for the 60th is such an honor.”
Beyond the pages of SI Swimsuit, Upton’s career has expanded into multiple ventures. She has starred in Hollywood films like The Other Woman and The Layover, co-owns vodka seltzer brand Vosa Spirits and has taken on a new role as the host of Hulu’s reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour. But her proudest role is being a mom. She shares her five-year-old daughter, Genevieve, with her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander, and has spoken candidly about how motherhood has given her a new perspective on grit and confidence.
“I love everything about being a woman. I love my strength. It’s been put to the test throughout the years, and I keep wanting to grow, searching for more, and standing back up. I am always appreciative of that,” she said. “Women are capable of anything. I have a daughter, and seeing her grow up, I want her to feel empowered in her skin. It’s commonly spoken about for men in terms of their sexuality, success, and ambition, but women can have all those things, too. We’re capable of so much, and there’s no end in sight for what women can achieve.”
From posing in some of the world’s most breathtaking locations to breaking barriers in the modeling industry, Upton has proven time and time again that she is more than just a pretty face. Her journey with SI Swimsuit is one of resilience, power, and unwavering confidence—making her one of the most unforgettable icons in the magazine’s history.
Below are a look back at some of her best bikini moments over the years.