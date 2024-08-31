SI Swimsuit Legend Nina Agdal Sizzles in Crochet and Fringe Suits in Mexico
SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal’s story with the franchise began in 2012, when the Denmark native traveled to Desroches Island, Seychelles for her debut with photographer James Macari. After being named Rookie of the Year, the 32-year-old went on to pose for the magazine consecutively for four more years, modeling in the most exotic and exciting destinations like Zanzibar and Australia. In 2014, she landed on the 50th anniversary issue cover, alongside fellow brand stalwarts Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen in the Cook Islands.
This year, the soon-to-be mom of one, who is expecting a baby girl with her pro wrestler fiancé Logan Paul, starred in two very special photo shoots for SI Swimsuit‘s 2024 issue. She returned to the fold for the most breathtaking, ethereal feature on the beaches of Belize with Yu Tsai, and also worked with the visual artist on an iconic 60th anniversary group photo shoot starring 26 other franchise legends.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is really special. It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed,” Agdal shared while on location in Hollywood, Fla. “There’s a lot of power in unity and supporting each other.”
Today we’re looking back at some marvelous photos from her time in Mexico with Ruven Afanador. The model wasn’t afraid to show some skin and donned several bold and barely-there string, crochet and fringe looks, all full of color.
Below are six mesmerizing photos from Agdal’s 2017 SI Swimsuit feature.