SI Swimsuit Rookie Jena Sims Served Power Poses in Earthy Hues in Mexico
Swim Search co-winner Jena Sims struck the most powerful, fierce poses and proved her impeccable modeling skills on the beaches and boats of Mexico earlier this year. The open casting call alumnus was photographer by Yu Tsai for the 2024 issue, which marks the 60th anniversary of the publication, and she certainly did not disappoint.
The Georgia native, who now lives in Jupiter, Fla. with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka and baby boy Crew, is the CEO of nonprofit HBBQ’s Inc. best known for putting on the Pageant of Hope. The international event, which is now considered the most inclusive pageant in the world, is focused on building confidence and self-esteem for children and teens in challenging environments.
“We do a little mini makeover. We paint their nails, do their hair, do makeup, but the big transformation is when they walk across the stage. You see them come in and they’re so shy and then they walk across our stage and they’re practicing all their poses and they start waving to the crowd and working with the crowd and taking all these pictures. Then we have the coronation at the very end. [When we] place that crown on their heads, they light up,” the 35-year-old DIBS investor and swimwear designer, who was previously a part of the pageantry world shared. “I know that [the positive impacts are] definitely everlasting. I think because I am so much more than my outer beauty, I [wanted] to create this pageant where we celebrate inner beauty and not just have one winner.”
Below are seven stunning photos of Sims from her 2024 SI Swimsuit shoot in Mexico.