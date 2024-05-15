SI Swimsuit Rookie Lori Harvey Is a Bronzed Goddess in Mexico
2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Lori Harvey makes her mark with the brand in the pages of the 60th anniversary issue. The entrepreneur traveled to Mexico for her photo shoot and showed off her impeccable posing skills and phenomenal, super sculpted body as she rocked a series of fun, flattering and colorful bikinis.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” the 27-year-old said. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”
View Lori Harvey’s 2024 gallery here.
Harvey is the founder of the SKN by LH skincare line, and launched her Yevrah swimwear brand last August. Harvey even had the opportunity to wear some pieces from her collection for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. The model noted that working with talented visual artist Yu Tsai while in Mexico was also a noteworthy experience.
“It was such a full-circle moment. The first time I shot with Yu Tsai, I was super young, had braces ... and I was shooting with my family,” she recalled. “So being able to connect with him again for something as major as this was really, really special.”
Below are six jaw-dropping photos from her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot in Mexico.