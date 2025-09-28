5 SI Swimsuit Snapshots That Show Why Silver Is a Seriously Slept-on Shade
When it comes to swimsuits, sometimes, the flashier the better. After all, the beach is one of the best places to show off your incredible sense of style. Even so, there are times when we need to look swim-ready without pulling out all the stops—that’s where the color silver comes in!
Silver is a shade that may not immediately come to mind when you think about which pigment you’d want to wear to the beach or by the pool—still, there’s no denying its luxe quality and ability to make anyone look absolutely marvelous.
So without further ado, here are five SI Swimsuit snapshots featuring silver swimsuits guaranteed to make you do a double-take.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart is a fabulous diva, and a fabulous diva needs a wardrobe that matches her fierce energy. Enter this one-piece swimsuit by Body Glove. The silver on this garment demands attention, as it stands out not just in the waters but also under the bright blue sky. The black detailing on the sides and the zipper make it that much more stunning.
Another detail worth noting is the accessories here. The best part about this shade is that plenty of other colors complement it well, so if you want to sport white sunglasses like Stewart does here, you’ll certainly earn some bonus style points.
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton embodies a glammed-out goddess in her silver two-piece by Andi Bagus. The upper half is a great way to ensure full-coverage tops are still sexy and cute, while the bottom flawlessly executes the embellishments. The silver pearls are the cherry on top of an already striking ensemble.
A silver necklace is a surefire way to spruce up any silver bikini. You can opt for a more subtle choice, like a chain or a choker, or, like Ponton, find a silver necklace that makes a statement. Either way, you’ll look and feel ravishing.
Kim Kardashian
If Kim Kardashian herself is a lover of silver swimwear, then there’s no denying the ethereal aura this hue provides. The American socialite looks fly in her cut-out one-piece from her own SKIMS line. It’s a fun and flirty item for sure, but there’s also a sporty vibe to it. Leave it to this Kardashian to make a one-piece this fire.
As far as summer accessories go, a surfboard certainly counts in our book, so much so that it’s giving Silver Surfer from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. (Hey, Kim—we might have the perfect Halloween costume for you!)
Toni Breidinger
Some applause for this striking string bikini, please! Toni Breidinger’s swimsuit takes a classic style and adds an extra dose of coolness. The reflective nature of her two-piece also doubles as an old-school way to acquire a sun-kissed tan. We love a swimsuit that can serve multiple purposes!
There are times when the silver swimsuit is so stunning, it can do all the talking. Such is the case with this look here, as it’s already magnificent enough, but it gets even more magnificent with the addition of those aqua blue stripes on the bralette.
Raine Michaels
Raine Michaels is what silver swimsuits are all about. It’s about having something for the season that you can depend on to deliver a major fashion moment. The silver bedazzle embedded into Michaels’s swimsuit does that and so much more, as it will have her sparkle while walking on the beach both figuratively and literally. All around, it’s a phenomenal bikini.
The only accessory needed for something as showy as this swimsuit is a beautiful face card—an accessory that everyone already possesses. Just toss that hair, layer that sunscreen and serve!