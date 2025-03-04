SI Swimsuit Swim Search Profile Spotlight: Blake Newby
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search isn’t just an open casting call— it’s a movement redefining beauty, confidence and inclusivity. As the ultimate open casting call, Swim Search provides aspiring models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes the chance to grace the pages of one of the most iconic magazines in the world. It’s a platform that celebrates empowerment, diversity and breaking industry norms.
With each year, Swim Search continues to showcase fresh faces and inspiring stories, proving that beauty knows no boundaries. As in years past, SI Swimsuit talent like Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek have all made their debuts from this competition.
The 2025 Swim Search competition to find the next rookie for the 2026 issue is underway until March 31, 2025. Apply for the 2025 program here.
Meet Blake Newby
The Houston-raised editor-turned TV personality is one of the hundreds of applicants vying for a spot in the issue. To her, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand means sisterhood and empowerment. "I think about women who have done things their own way," she says. "Anyone who knows me will say Blake did things her own way." And she is currently walking in her lifelong dream of being an on air talent and creating content.
The 30-year-old New Jersey resident is already a staple at NYC events and fashion shows. Most recently, she attended the Sergio Hudson New York Fashion Week event and the Femme it Forward Give Her FlowHers Gala. She also was joined by Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Oscar winner Paul Tazewell at a Target pop-up for Wicked.
Newby is a Pilates enthusiast and can’t get enough of Benihana. She also can recite movies word for word – we will have to test her on that! On her podcast “According to Blake”, she explores the ins-and-outs of relationships, entertainment, mental and physical health, beauty, fashion and everything in-between. On TikTok, she has 2.1 million likes on her viral, informative posts.