SI Swimsuit Visits University of Colorado Boulder With Tarte Cosmetics for Big 12 Women’s Empowerment Event
The Big 12 conference’s homecoming festivities kicked off at the University of Utah on Sept. 9, and SI Swimsuit returned for another “Be You Women’s Empowerment Event” at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field on Friday, Sept 20.
Jasmine Sanders, 2020 SI Swimsuit cover model, returned to the stage for another panel, and this time was joined by fellow legend and ’19 cover girl Camille Kostek, as well as three-time brand model and TV host Kamie Crawford and 2024 rookie Penny Lane. The brand stars spoke on an inspiring panel and answered audience questions about self-love, confidence and taking charge of your career as a woman.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
This year’s slew of events, taking place at Big 12 colleges all across the country, are sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics and Allstate, and feature multiple panels as well as meet and greets with student attendees. The event also featured speakers from CU Athletics and female WWE superstars, including Kelani Jordan, Natalya Neidhart and Izzi Dame, as well as local vendors with information, samples and product booths.
At the SI Swimsuit x Tarte Glam and Beauty Bar, students were able to receive free samples of the brand’s best-sellers, including the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump ($26) and Tartelette XL Tubing Mascara ($27). Professional makeup artists were even available to provide glam tips and tricks, quick makeovers and help with color matching of the brand’s the viral Shape Tape Concealer ($32).
SI Swimsuit models and the team also attended CU Boulder’s homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the Buffaloes defeated the Baylor Bears 38-31 in overtime.
Follow along on SI Swimsuit's social channels to see where the “Be You Women’s Empowerment Event” is headed next.