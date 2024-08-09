Our Favorite Olympic Moments Courtesy of SI Swimsuit Athletes Simone Biles, Caroline Wozniacki and Others
This year has been a big one for gender parity in sports. Between the growing attention on the WNBA, incredible breakthroughs in the NWSL (i.e. the opening of the first stadium dedicated to women’s soccer) and incredible feats at the Olympics (the outstanding viewership of the women’s gymnastics competition and the equal number of female and male athletes), women’s sports are on the rise.
But that wasn’t the only thing that made these games special. So, too, did the current Olympic athletes who have—at one time or another—graced the pages of SI Swimsuit. Over the years, the magazine has featured the likes of gymnastics icon Simone Biles, retirees (and Paris games spectators) Serena Williams and Lindsey Vonn, and Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.
This August, the group has been busy making their marks on the ground in Paris in various capacities. For the current Olympians (Biles, Wozniacki and Caroline Marks), the games have been a show of determination and national pride as they compete in their respective country’s colors. And we’ve seen some incredible feats out of the group. For the former Olympians, the games have provided the chance to watch the next generation of athletes blossom—and given us a chance to admire their incredible spectator style.
Here are some of our favorite moments from the 2024 Olympics in Paris thus far.
Simone Biles
We couldn’t compose an Olympics roundup without mentioning the highly-anticipated performance by the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history. Biles more than exceeded expectations at the Paris games, finishing out the gymnastics competition with three gold medals (including the coveted all-around title, making her only the third gymnast in history to win two) and one silver.
But perhaps the most important part of her feat was the emphasis she placed on mental health throughout the whole event. Since the Tokyo Olympics, therapy has been a dedicated part of her practice. At the Paris games, it was no different. Not only is Biles, 27, an inspiring athlete, but she is an outspoken advocate for mental health among Olympians and non-Olympians alike.
Caroline Marks
Marks had redemption on her mind when she stepped off the plane in Tahiti, the French Polynesian island where the Olympic surfing competition took place. She came in fourth at the Tokyo games in 2020 and was determined not to miss another podium. After days of hard-fought competition, she came away with the gold. Now, the 22-year-old is celebrating in style. Her gold medal is her newest accessory—and it’s a good one at that.
Ilona Maher
Of the Team USA achievements notched at this year’s Olympics, one of the brightest is certainly winning bronze in the women’s rugby competition. It was the first medal for the squad in the history of the Olympics—and a special moment for the players. They were led, in part, by newest U.S. legend Ilona Maher.
The center certainly played an important role in the team’s incredible path to the podium, but her current fame extends beyond a medal. Maher has established herself on social media as a staunch body positivity advocate—both in the days since the win and before. In her online discourse, the 27-year-old confronts critics and spreads encouraging messages about body image. Her Olympic bronze simply gives her a bigger platform on which to preach her positivity.
Caroline Wozniacki
The Paris games may not have gone her way, but Wozniacki, a 34-year-old Danish tennis pro, remained positive and voiced appreciation for the chance to represent her country on the international stage.
“The Danish fans came out in full force, truly the best support I have ever heard,” she wrote on Instagram following her second round loss. “Staying in the Olympic Village with the Danish team was so cool, and I got to spend time with new and old friends!”
It was her fourth Olympic games—and an impressive addition to her résumé in what has been her comeback season.
Nastia Liukin
The former Olympic gymnast has been having herself an eventful time in Paris. Between speaking engagements—at the USA House and on her limited podcast series, The Game Inside The Games—and incredible fashion moments (befitting of the capital of fashion), Liukin has made the most of her trip to France.
One of her best fashion moments took place at the Prelude To The Olympics party on July 25. She stepped out in a shimmering gold knitted dress—a fitting number for a former gold medalist.
Serena Williams
The Olympics wouldn’t be the same without Williams. The tennis icon was a four-time Olympian during her illustrious career, which ended with a well-deserved retirement in 2022. But, more importantly, she’s a four-time gold medalist, with three doubles titles and one singles title.
This year looked a little different for the former pro—but in the best way. Williams, 42, took the opportunity to flaunt her immaculate fashion sense, turning her red carpet style into spectator garb in the grand stands of several sporting events. She made an impression at the Prelude to the Olympics party, but our favorite look has to be the bright red dress that she wore to the Opening Ceremony. It was patriotic chic, to say the least.
Lindsey Vonn
We would be hard-pressed to name a sporting event that Vonn has not attended. The former professional alpine skier treats spectating like its a sport—and gives it her all like she once did on the slopes.
The 39-year-old was a torch bearer, an outspoken supporter of nearly each and every athlete on the ground in Paris and an incredibly fashionable spectator. She kicked off her Olympic trip with an appearance at the Prelude to the Olympics party, to which she wore a stunning satin gown. But the rest of her outfits are worth a look, too—thankfully, she captured several on her Instagram.
Aly Raisman
During the games, the Olympic gold medalist made it her mission to demystify the gymnastics competition. To that end, she posted several videos on Instagram that gave insight into the events, the scoring system and the experiences of those competing (based in her own appearances at the 2012 and 2016 games).
But, more importantly, she voiced unending support for each one of the members of the Team USA gymnastics team—particularly, for her former teammate Biles. Needless to say, watching them capture the team gold medal was the perfect way to cap off a year in which Raisman has rediscovered her love for the sport.
And, it likewise featured some good fashion moments from the 30-year-old. See her Prelude to the Olympics party look for proof.