Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share Sweet PDA on Gymnastics Gold Over America Tour
In spite of their ever-busy athletic schedules, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens continue to prove that their marriage is thriving. In the midst of his busy football schedule, the Chicago Bears safety continues to make a concerted effort to support Biles in her gymnastics endeavors. Likewise, during the football season, the Olympian can often be found on the sidelines of her husband’s NFL games.
All of which is to say, we weren’t surprised to see that Owens took advantage of the Bears’s bye week to join Biles on her current gymnastics venture, the Gold Over America Tour. The Athleta-sponsored nationwide tour had a three-night stint in Texas last weekend—and Owens was there to witness it all.
Following the week-long stint on the road together, Biles paid tribute to her husband with a sweet Instagram carousel. The post, which the athlete shared on Oct. 24, featured a handful of selfies and a lot of PDA, too. The couple have never shied away from showing each other affection in public and on social media, and this latest post was nothing if not a testament to that (and to their love, of course).
“bye week — bae comes on tour,” Biles captioned the Instagram roundup. “Had the best time,” Owens responded in the comments.
This week spent together was only the latest example of their efforts to balance each other’s busy schedules. Ever since they got married in April of 2023, they have been splitting their time between the Midwest, where the NFL player has been playing since the 2023 season, and Texas, where Biles trains for gymnastics competitions.
And it wasn’t the first time that Owens has traveled to watch Biles perform in the gym this year. This past summer, the athlete traveled to Paris for her third Olympic appearance. Following her withdrawal from competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games and a couple of years away from competitive gymnastics, spectators were highly anticipating the athlete’s return to the gym. And despite the fact that Owens was in the midst of Bears team camp while Biles was competing in Paris, the 29-year-old made sure to get express permission from the staff to travel to France to watch his wife at the Olympics. Biles herself has reciprocated in the weeks since he started his football season, traveling to cheer Owens on from the NFL sidelines.