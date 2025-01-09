8 Stunning, Powerful Images From Danielle Herrington’s Groundbreaking Photo Shoot in Florida
Danielle Herrington is a name synonymous with breaking boundaries within the SI Swimsuit brand and the larger modeling world. From her 2017 debut in Fiji to her third consecutive appearance in the magazine with James Macari on the marvelous beaches of Costa Rica, the 31-year-old’s journey is a story that must be told.
Herrington made history as the third Black woman to appear on the cover of SI Swimsuit, following in the footsteps of Tyra Banks and Beyoncé. Her iconic cover feature following her photo shoot with Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas was the sweetest full circle experience, as Banks herself revealed the news to her in a heartfelt surprise. “It made me feel accomplished, happy and excited,” Herrington said about the moment, reflecting on the personal significance it held.
Photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2021 issue, she brought her unique style and voice to the forefront, making it one of the most impactful shoots to date.
She requested to wear her hair in braids, a first for her in any professional capacity. SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day immediately supported her decision, emphasizing the importance of models feeling like their most authentic selves.
“This is my first shoot ever with braids, and to be here really just feels like the most representative of myself and then also representative of the other young Black girls that are out there,” Herrington said at the time. “This is so close to my heart and just so … me. It just looks insane. The braids really take it up a notch. For my nieces to see that this is beautiful too—it just really means so much. I felt great up there. I felt like I was Beyoncé with the wind.”
The Florida photo shoot was a celebration of diversity and confidence, core values that the publication champions.
The model, now a mom of one, continues to inspire a new generation through her work and advocacy for representation in fashion. Last year she posed alongside 26 fellow brand “legends” for a special group photo shoot with Yu Tsai celebrating the milestone 60th anniversary issue of the magazine.
“It really means so much to me because I feel like I’ve grown up with this brand,” she reflected while on set in 2024. “This brand is something that has really helped me with confidence and just stepping into who I am as a person—being O.K. with being different, and just really living in my truth and in my power.”
Below are eight stunning, empowering images from her 2021 photo shoot with James Macari.