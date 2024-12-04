Suni Lee’s Knicks Game Night Out Included Snaps With OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns
The Emirates NBA Cup—the annual regular season basketball tournament—is in full swing and attracting a star-studded crowd, too.
Last night, Madison Square Garden welcomed a handful of celebrity athletes for a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic. Among the group was Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who took a seat courtside in her best game day fashion: a white Prada button-down dress, black fur coat and bright red Chanel handbag.
But she wasn’t the only star athlete in attendance. Suni Lee, the two-time Olympic gymnast, likewise attended the game. It was the 21-year-old’s first Knicks game, and she made the most of it, too. For one, she showed up to the arena in immaculate style. The athlete sported a pair of wide-leg denim pants, a zip-up Miu Miu jacket in a shade of charcoal gray pinstripe, white heels and a matching white leather Prada handbag. Like Reese, the outfit screamed luxury—in the best way.
The night was momentous for reasons beyond her good game day style, though. Lee had the chance to meet—and pose for photos with—two Knicks players: Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.
If you ask Lee, the whole night (the game, the impromptu meet-and-greet, etc.) was one for the books. “It was so cool, I had so much fun,” she said of the experience. “This was my first time at the Knicks game and definitely one to remember. I’m currently getting my jersey signed in the back, and I’m so excited.”
The courtside NBA experience was just one of the many ways that Lee has taken advantage of the gymnastics off-season. Since competing at the Paris Olympics in August, where she helped Team USA reclaim the team all-around gold medal, the Minnesota native has been enjoying some well-deserved time off.
In addition to appearances at her first New York Fashion Week, a handful of red carpets and a pit stop at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, the young star likewise posed for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. last month. Lee was one of 10 athletes who traveled to the coastal destination for a stunning photo shoot—the first captured for the 2025 issue of the magazine.
As a star gymnast, Lee’s inclusion in the upcoming issue was a no-brainer. The issue (and her full photo shoot) will come out in May of next year.