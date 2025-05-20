These 5 Pics From Hailey Van Lith’s SI Swimsuit Print Shoot Are As Stunning As Ever
If we told you that Chicago Sky rookie and NCAA basketball phenom Hailey Van Lith was intimidated for her SI Swimsuit debut on the April digital cover, would you believe us?
The Washington native—who made history during only one season at Texas Christian University—has a cool and confident presence on the court. When asked to sport swimwear instead, the 23-year-old was more reserved.
“My initial reaction was, I was intimidated,” Van Lith disclosed. “I didn’t know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it.” And yet, like she does in front of millions of fans, Van Lith scored. The digital cover model returned to the fold just one month later—this time in print—for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Van Lith joined photographer Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth for both her first and second features with the magazine.
“I feel sexy and cute and athletic,” Van Lith told SI Swimsuit in April. “You can be strong and beautiful, and all athletes should feel empowered.”
The basketball player joined fellow athletes Phoenix Dawn Miranda and Rayniah Jones in the Texas sun, and the trio took a few snapshots.
Miranda, a soccer player at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Jones, a member of the University of Southern Florida track team, joined Van Lith as the second group of athletes from the Big 12 conference to star in the magazine.
When the magazine’s newest issue was released online, Van Lith shared snapshots from her newest shoot to Instagram, simply captioning the 12-slide carousel with a simple “SI swim❤️🔥.”
Fellow athletes gave the baller her flowers.
“Freaking outtt😍,” Olivia Dunne commented.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Chicago teammate Elizabeth Williams wrote.
“my fine ahhh teammate,” another Chicago teammate and fellow SI Swimsuit model Angel Reese declared.
Van Lith’s newest feature is yet another accomplishment during her busy spring season. In April, she was selected by the Sky as the No. 11 pick in the WNBA draft. By May, she earned an official spot on the roster as the team tipped off their regular season vs. the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.
The Sky make their home debut on Thursday, and Van Lith joins her squad at Wintrust Arena for the first time.
