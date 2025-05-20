Swimsuit

These 5 Pics From Hailey Van Lith’s SI Swimsuit Print Shoot Are As Stunning As Ever

The digital cover model returned to the fold just one month after her April debut.

Bailey Colon

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Rat Boi.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

If we told you that Chicago Sky rookie and NCAA basketball phenom Hailey Van Lith was intimidated for her SI Swimsuit debut on the April digital cover, would you believe us?

The Washington native—who made history during only one season at Texas Christian University—has a cool and confident presence on the court. When asked to sport swimwear instead, the 23-year-old was more reserved.

“My initial reaction was, I was intimidated,” Van Lith disclosed. “I didn’t know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it.” And yet, like she does in front of millions of fans, Van Lith scored. The digital cover model returned to the fold just one month later—this time in print—for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

Van Lith joined photographer Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth for both her first and second features with the magazine.

“I feel sexy and cute and athletic,” Van Lith told SI Swimsuit in April. “You can be strong and beautiful, and all athletes should feel empowered.”

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

The basketball player joined fellow athletes Phoenix Dawn Miranda and Rayniah Jones in the Texas sun, and the trio took a few snapshots.

Miranda, a soccer player at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Jones, a member of the University of Southern Florida track team, joined Van Lith as the second group of athletes from the Big 12 conference to star in the magazine.

Phoenix Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Phoenix Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

When the magazine’s newest issue was released online, Van Lith shared snapshots from her newest shoot to Instagram, simply captioning the 12-slide carousel with a simple “SI swim❤️‍🔥.”

Fellow athletes gave the baller her flowers.

“Freaking outtt😍,” Olivia Dunne commented.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Chicago teammate Elizabeth Williams wrote.

“my fine ahhh teammate,” another Chicago teammate and fellow SI Swimsuit model Angel Reese declared.

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

Van Lith’s newest feature is yet another accomplishment during her busy spring season. In April, she was selected by the Sky as the No. 11 pick in the WNBA draft. By May, she earned an official spot on the roster as the team tipped off their regular season vs. the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

The Sky make their home debut on Thursday, and Van Lith joins her squad at Wintrust Arena for the first time.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Get your hands on a copy here.

SI Swimsuit 2025 V3. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835799/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdgt84z4xnxv1fp.jpg. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746475652/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jth0z2gr71xg4szbdy.jpg. ‘25 Covers. All ‘25 Models. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1747148796/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jv52xt8arcpj4745ba.jpg. For the Girls

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews