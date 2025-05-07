Rayniah Jones
Track and field star Rayniah Jones made history as the University of Central Florida’s first Big 12 champion in the 100-meter hurdles. The Miami, Fla. native, who completed her undergrad at UCF in 2023 and went on to pursue a master’s degree in political science for her final year of eligibility with the Knights, was named the 2024 Big 12 Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Among other impressive accolades, Jones is also a 10x All-American and was a semi-finalist at the U.S. Olympic Trials in both 2021 and 2024. For her undergrad, she majored in criminal justice and journalism studies, with a deep passion for law and youth mentorship. In her free time, she enjoys video games.
Jones makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue with a special Big 12 feature, posing alongside April digital cover star Hailey Van Lith and Phoenix Miranda. She was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.