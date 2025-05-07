Swimsuit
Rayniah Jones was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Zimmermann.
Rayniah Jones was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Zimmermann.

Rayniah Jones

Track and field star Rayniah Jones made history as the University of Central Florida’s first Big 12 champion in the 100-meter hurdles. The Miami, Fla. native, who completed her undergrad at UCF in 2023 and went on to pursue a master’s degree in political science for her final year of eligibility with the Knights, was named the 2024 Big 12 Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Among other impressive accolades, Jones is also a 10x All-American and was a semi-finalist at the U.S. Olympic Trials in both 2021 and 2024. For her undergrad, she majored in criminal justice and journalism studies, with a deep passion for law and youth mentorship. In her free time, she enjoys video games.

Jones makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue with a special Big 12 feature, posing alongside April digital cover star Hailey Van Lith and Phoenix Miranda. She was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.

