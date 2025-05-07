Phoenix Dawn Miranda
University of Colorado Boulder’s Phoenix Dawn Miranda made undeniable waves in the world of collegiate sports. The Aiea, Hawaii native, who graduated from high school in 2021 and relocated to the Western United States to play for the Colorado Buffaloes women’s soccer team, made quite an impression as a freshman, winning the title of 2021 Newcomer of the Year.
Fast forward to her senior year in 2024, and Miranda was absolutely thriving on the field, achieving a career-high 21 starts, playing for 1,685 minutes and contributing to 11 shutouts for the team. Aspiring to play professionally—as well as be part of the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT)—the impressive athlete was invited by the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) earlier this year to train with Seattle FC.
Additionally, Miranda hopes to pursue modeling opportunities—and is starting with SI Swimsuit. She will appear in the 2025 issue after posing alongside Big 12 athletes Hailey Van Lith and Rayniah Jones. They were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas.