Sydney Sweeney Gives Fans a Peek at Her Adventurous Summer With Latest Photos

Sydney Sweeney is welcoming fall by first looking back at her stacked summer.

After one of her busiest career years yet, Sweeney spent the first half of 2026 promoting the third and final season of HBO’s hit show Euphoria as she wrapped up her character’s storyline alongside castmates Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. She also launched her SYRN clothing line, curating stylish lingerie and loungewear pieces with regular new drops for fans. Plus, she officially announced Honey Pot in June: her first producing label with collaborator Kaylee McGregor.

Looking ahead, Sweeney is gearing up to take over our screens again next year with the highly anticipated sequel to The Housemaid, as well as several other exciting projects. But first, she’s bidding summer 2026 a fond farewell on social media as she preps for autumn with one final Instagram photo drop.

Taking fans along for a look back at her summertime adventures with a new 20-photo carousel posted Friday, Sept. 25, Sweeney quipped in the caption, “saw pumpkins on someone’s front porch so i guess it’s time for one last summer dump.”

In the cover photo, Sweeney greeted a gorgeous white horse while wearing baggy, dark-washed overalls over a classic white tee for an effortless everyday look. Other photos in the set showed the star in a daring white one-piece swimsuit while snorkeling in the ocean, as well as a few of her hanging out on the lake with friends.

She also shared a few glamorous snapshots from her recent time in Italy, where she attended the 2026 Venice Film Festival with her partner, Scooter Braun. The couple celebrated her birthday at the star-studded event earlier this month, where Braun shared a sweet message for Sweeney on Instagram, writing in part, “Happy birthday to the woman who is the exception to every rule. The person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived. ...”

As noted above, Sweeney has plenty of exciting ventures already on the horizon for next year, with more projects still to be announced.

For example, Deadline reported earlier this week that Off Campus breakout star Belmont Cameli was cast alongside her in the forthcoming Hollow, based on Lindsey Anderson Beer’s upcoming novel. Plus, The Housemaid’s Secret—the sequel to her aforementioned hit thriller—is slated to premiere in theaters in 2027, with a stacked cast including Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly.

More SI Swimsuit