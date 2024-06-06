The Miami Swim Week Gifting Bungalow Was Full of Goodies
SI Swimsuit models know that Miami Swim Week is one of the coolest parts of the job. A weekend full of fun vibes, bikinis, backstage dance parties and an adrenaline-inducing runway walk... it really doesn’t get any better.
This year‘s event took place at the beautiful W South Beach on June 1, and the day began with a DOGPOUND workout led by fitness influencer and model Katie Austin, followed by beauty treatments and lots of time for glam. Brand stars and content creators, who were invited to walk the runway for SI Swimsuit, stunned on the red carpet before strutting their stuff on the catwalk.
Throughout the weekend, the women stopped by the gifting bungalow, full of goodies and activations from event sponsors like Poppi, Knix and Tarte. They even learned how to make some fun, summery cocktails.
Thus far, 2024 has been an epic year, as SI Swimsuit celebrated its 60th anniversary and announced the launch of monthly digital issues with Alix Earle as the first cover star. The content creator opened the runway show and walked alongside her three younger sisters on Saturday night.
Thirteen SI Swimsuit models were also joined by seven new faces, including content creators like Earle who have built a strong brand presence online.
Another perk that comes along with participating in Swim Week is a gift bag full of goodies. From wellness items and self-tanning products to cute sandals and summer essentials, here’s everything models walked away with this weekend.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo, $28 (loveamika.com)
This best-selling dry shampoo is formulated with nutrient-rich sea buckthorn and natural rice starch to absorb oil, reduce odor and refresh your locks between wash days.
Apaya custom “Swim” fans (apaya.org)
Shout-out to Apaya for these adorable custom fans that were well-used and loved in the Miami summer heat.
Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist Mini - Travel Size, $26 (dolceglow.com)
This clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and dermatologist tested self-tanning mist provides a natural-looking golden tan that lasts for days.
Des Nuda Self-Tanning Lotion Light - Medium, $50 (dolceglow.com)
This gradual fake tan lotion is easy to apply, dries fast and provides a mess-free application for a natural, luminous glow.
D’oro Self-Tanning Lotion Medium - Dark, $51 (dolceglow.com)
The tanning lotion also comes in a medium-dark version. Both bottles are formulated with vitamin E and vitamin B5, as well as squalene and australian macadamia oil.
Knix Leakproof Period Underwear, $29 to $39 (knix.com)
Knix is best known for the brand’s leakproof period underwear. Tons of women, including SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan, swear by Knix’s innovative products.
Knix Rosette, $14 (knix.com)
This adorable little rosette pin attaches to any sort of swimwear or clothing for a cute, unique accessory.
Poppi Sodas (drinkpoppi.com)
This Texas-founded, Shark Tank-backed prebiotic soda brand has taken over the internet and carbonated beverage industry over the past few years. Poppi combines fruit juice, apple cider vinegar and prebiotics for a delicious and refreshing soda with minimal sugar content. Shop all flavors, including the brand’s new Orange Cream, here.
Poppi Tote Bag, $45 (drinkpoppimerch.com)
These super roomy, transluscent tote bags come in pink, purple and orange shades and read “save water drink soda.”
Saint Spritz (saintspritz.com)
Sisters-in-law Joelle Fletcher and Mallory Patton founded Saint Spritz after spending a summer exploring Europe, falling in love with all the various spritzes they tried, and wanting to recreate each drink with friends. They were looking for something refreshing, delicious, ready-to-drink and easy to toss in a beach bag—without all the artificial flavoring, coloring and ingredients. Shop the three natural, gluten-free versions Amalfi (bittersweet orange), Sicily (lemon basil) and Hugo (elderflower lime) at saintspritz.com.
Slip Back to Basics Blonde Skinny Scrunchies, $29 (slip.com)
You know those silky pillowcases everyone loves? These scrunchies are made from the same no-crease, no-breakage material so you can toss your hair up and untie them with ease, as many times as you’d like.
Solei Sea Gisel Flip Flops, $72 (soliesea.com)
These ultra-comfortable padded strap flip flops, made with arch support and water-resistant vegan leather, are a new addition to Solei Sea’s sandal collection.
Tarte Maracuja Oil, $34 (tartecosmetics.com)
This luxurious hair and face oil is the perfect multi-use travel companion.
Tarte Shape Tape™ Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray, $32 (tartecosmetics.com)
This waterproof makeup setting spray proved to be a much-needed glam room necessity in the Miami heat.
Tarte Travel-Size Shape Tape™ Moisturizer, $18 (tartecosmetics.com)
A mini moisturizer that provides a weightless feel but heavy hydration is a travel must-have. It’s also the perfect final skincare step to prep for makeup application.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Vinyl, $26 (tartecosmetics.com)
These best-selling Tarte lip glosses come in 16 delicious shades and offer a high-shine, non-sticky finish.
Vacation Classic Sun Lotion SPF 50, $18 (vacation.inc)
Vacation’s retro, summery branding is one of our favorites, and this sunscreen is an absolute Miami must-have.
Waterboy Blue Raspberry Workout Hydration, $24.99 to $84.99 (waterboy.com)
This sugar-free, gluten-free, non-GMO hydration alternative is meant to boost endurance and recovery after a night out.